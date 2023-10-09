This early Black Friday deal for a Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar is the cheapest I've ever seen

When we tested the Samsung HW-Q800C soundbar, we described it as the "best value Dolby Atmos soundbar in town" and now it has become even better value, as both Walmart in the US – along with a couple of other retailers – and Amazon in the UK have discounted it ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

With Amazon Prime Day kicking off tomorrow and running for two days (October 10 - 11), the retailer has discounted a number of products ahead of time and the HW-Q800C has seen its price slashed to a ridiculously cheap £479.99 at Amazon in the UK (was £849.99). And while this is the best deal I've found so far, it's also selling for £799 at Very and Currys.

In the US, the Samsung HW-Q800C has been discounted to its lowest price and is available at Walmart for a 16% discount at $649 (was $779). You can also find it selling for a discounted (abeit not as good) price of $747.99 at Crutchfield.

Samsung often finds itself among the best soundbars and the Samsung HW-Q800C is no exception, earning a place on that list already. In our Samsung HW-Q800C review, we said that the soundbar has "excellent clarity and detail, even in busy scenes". With a well-balanced sound, the HW-Q800C excels in audio performance and has no sense of detail loss when its working its magic. Best of all, the subwoofer is "nimble and adaptive" and doesn’t overpower the rest of the soundbar.

The Samsung HW-Q800C is an excellent mid-range soundbar and with these discounts, especially the heavy discount on Amazon in UK, this is definitely one of the best pre Prime Day deals I’ve seen so far. It remains to be seen, but hopefully this will get even more discounts, which will make it hands down one of the best Black Friday deals around.

With this deal, you don’t even have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of it. If you are thinking of checking out Amazon Prime Day though, you’ll need to be a Prime member, which you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that will last through the sale.

Early Samsung HW-Q800C deals

Samsung HW-Q800C soundbar: was $779.99 now $649 at Walmart

An excellent, mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q800C doesn't compromise on sound, delivering a powerful, but well-balanced soundstage that doesn't skimp on the detail. This is a great deal for a 2023 Samsung soundbar.

Samsung HW-Q800C soundbar: was £849.99 now £479.99 at Amazon

At almost 50% off, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market today. Room-filling power, a well-balanced sound and a powerful, but nuanced subwoofer make this soundbar a Prime Day deal must.

