The Sonos Arc is one of our favorite Dolby Atmos soundbars, and it's back to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

When you see a discount on a Sonos product, you need to take advantage because they don't come around often – like this offer on one of the company's flagship soundbars; the Sonos Arc.

Right now, the Sonos Arc is back down to its record-low price of $649 (was $899.99) at Amazon. Sonos is known for making some of the best soundbars, and the Arc is no exception. This is one of the best deals on soundbars we've seen during the Presidents' Day sales, and with how rare Sonos discounts are, it likely won't be around forever.

Sonos Arc (Black) : was $899 now $649 at Amazon The Sonos Arc is a fantastic all-in-one soundbar that'll make a powerful upgrade to your TV's sound. It's also excellent for music playback, with plenty of detail and clarity. If you do fancy even more immersion, it can be integrated with any of Sonos' other speakers to create a full surround sound setup. This deal takes the Arc back to its lowest-ever price of $649 – an offer we don't often see!

In his Sonos Arc review, our writer Joel Burgess was impressed by its level of detail and immersion, especially for a single bar, highlighting that "the Arc is a pretty amazing bit of kit that can mimic impressive 3D sound from a sleek and self-contained unit". For a lone bar, Joel felt that it delivers superb virtual surround sound and great reproduction of Dolby Atmos effects. He also praised its music capabilities – not something all soundbars can deliver.

The beauty of Sonos' range is that if you want to expand on the Arc, you can do so at any time. Simply add one of the company's subs and a pair of its speakers, such as the Sonos Era 300, and you can get a full surround system. However, we think you'll be pleased with the Arc on its own in the meantime.

Looking for a TV to pair with the Sonos Arc?

