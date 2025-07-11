We're into the final stretch of Prime Day, so if you've been looking for a Dolby Atmos soundbar deal, you're running out of time! To help, I've found three Prime Day deals that are worth checking out.

First up is the Samsung HW-Q990D, which is available for £795 at Amazon. This was cheaper earlier in the week, dropping to £744, but this is still a superb deal for this awesome 11.1.4 channel soundbar system.

Next up is the Q990D's successor, the Samsung HW-Q990F, which has crashed to £1,258 (was £1,699) at Amazon. This is a record-low price for this and a huge 26% saving on a 2025 flagship soundbar.

Finally, if you're after a budget Atmos setup, look no further than the Hisense AX5125H, available for £200.45 (was £349) at Amazon. This is so close to the record-low price of £199, but it's a steal regardless.

I've seen some great soundbar deals throughout Amazon Prime Day, but these deals net you a soundbar that's going to give you that true surround sound feel.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Dolby Atmos soundbar deals

Samsung HW-Q990D 11.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: £795 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990D is a powerful, immersive soundbar system that carries 22 speakers (across four units) supporting 11.1.4 channels for a detailed, but mighty sound experience. If you want a cinema experience at home without the cables, this is it. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it this Prime Day as it dropped to £744, but this soundbar for £795 is still a fantastic deal.

Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £1,258 at Amazon It may be one of Samsung's latest soundbars, but you can already get the exquisite HW-Q990F for almost 30% off this Prime Day. When I reviewed this system, I was amazed by how the redesigned, smaller subwoofer still delivered the same powerful bass of its predecessor: if anything, it was more controlled. It also delivers pinpoint accurate effects and perfect clarity for speech. A simply wonderful soundbar.

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £349 now £200.45 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H delivers impressive and immersive audio for a cheap price. It delivers 'real' Dolby Atmos surround sound with effective mapping, and offers real clarity, detail, and power. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for it (it's unbelievably fallen to £199 before), but this soundbar delivers at full price, so any discount is worth it.

These three soundbars can all count themselves among the best soundbars. Both Samsung's soundbars are Dolby Atmos powerhouses, while the Hisense proves you don't have to fork out a fortune for good Dolby Atmos presentation.

In my Samsung HW-Q990D review, I was so impressed with the clarity, power, and detail of this 11.1.4 channel soundbar. It's powerful, but delivered every crunching bit of bass with real control. It also gave me the immersion I was looking for when watching movies like Star Wars and Top Gun: Maverick, delivering real height and surround sound. It's no surprise it got five stars.

The Q990D's successor, the Samsung HW-Q990F, also earned five stars in its review. It does everything its predecessor does, but with a newly designed, compact subwoofer for easier placement. And the best part is that this new sub doesn't lose any of the weight, heft, or sheer power of its predecessor: it still has the same roar. Yes, the Q990F is a lot pricier right now, but when the Q990D runs out of stock, the Q990F is right there to replace it.

The Hisense AX5125H is one of the most impressive soundbars I've tested. No, it's not as powerful and dynamic as more premium soundbars, but the performance it gives at such a low price is brilliant. It still offers effective surround sound for cheap, a good deal of power, and nice control: all for the same price as some all-in-one models cost! Dropping to £200, this soundbar is essential if you're on a budget.

