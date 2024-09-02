I love this budget Dolby Atmos soundbar, and this Labor Day deal slashes its price

A soundbar is a perfect way to add an extra level of excitement to your home viewing experience, and we've seen fantastic Labor Day sales on some of the best soundbars you can get – including our pick for the best budget Dolby Atmos system.

The Hisense AX5125H is available for $299.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon and although this isn't the cheapest we've seen it, any time this soundbar gets a discount, it's worth checking out.

Today's best Hisense AX5125H deal

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The Hisense AX5125H delivers punchy and dynamic sound and 'real' Dolby Atmos immersion across four units, but at a fraction of the cost compared to more premium options. This excellent soundbar already offers fantastic bang for your buck at full price (we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review), and this Labor Day deal knocks $50 off to save you even more.

The Hisense AX5125H is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars available, offering an immersive experience without breaking the bank. Though it won't top the likes of premium soundbars such as the Samsung HW-Q990D, it packs more than enough punch across its four compact units.

In our review of the AX5125H, we said its "performance was meaty, even feisty", demonstrating strong bass and a spacious sound with 'real' Dolby Atmos reproduction. Hisense's soundbar system delivered across the board, with strong dialogue clarity and a wide soundstage.

The AX5125H is admittedly a little light on features, with only Bluetooth wireless streaming for music and no built-in Wi-Fi, but its sound quality is so good that it doesn't matter. If you're looking to upgrade your TV's sound on a budget, you can't do much better than the AX5125H.