Hurry! Upgrade your Sonos speaker or soundbar and save 30% while you can

If you already own a Sonos speaker or soundbar, then you probably know that the manufacturer makes some of the best audio tech out there. But if your current gear is getting a bit older, or you're pining for a new piece of tech, then here's some exciting news. Sonos has temporarily doubled its upgrade program to give you 30% off your next speaker or soundbar when you buy direct from the manufacturer.

The process is very simple. First: log in to the upgrade page on your account to check that you already own an eligible product. If you do, then you can activate your upgrade credit instantly and add it to your account. Finally, just add the product you want to buy to your basket, and the 30% discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.

You can choose from several different products, including the excellent Sonos Arc soundbar for $629 / £629, which we awarded four and a half stars out of five in our Sonos Arc review. Or there's the Sonos Roam for $125 / £125 that we called the best portable speaker on the planet in our Sonos Roam review.

Head on through to browse all the options and see if you're eligible for the 30% upgrade discount. Just know that this offer is only available until February 29. After that, the upgrade discount will revert to 15% off.

Is the Sonos upgrade program worth it?

If you've got your eye on a new speaker or soundbar, then the Sonos upgrade program is a no-brainer.

Simply owning one of the vast majority of Sonos products released before 2019 makes you eligible for the 30% discount, so just make sure it's registered to your account and then visit the upgrade program page to claim your discount.

On that page, you'll see that there's an option to print a shipping label to send your current item back. However, you don't need to do a trade-in to get the discount. You can choose to do so if you want it recycled or no longer need it anymore, though.

It's a complete win-win: you get a big discount on a brand-new speaker or soundbar to add to your setup, and your existing item will continue working as normal, so you may as well hold onto it.

Plus, if you check out the latest Sonos coupon codes, you might find even more ways to bring the price down if certain vouchers can be stacked.