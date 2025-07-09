Dolby Atmos soundbars don't have to be pricey – and for proof of that, the Hisense AX5125H is currently down to £211.65 at Amazon, saving you £137.

There have been a few great soundbar deals this Amazon Prime Day, but this one might be my favourite. The AX5125H is a brilliant soundbar 5.1.2 channel soundbar that gives you a Dolby Atmos experience without breaking the bank. This is an absurdly low price.

It's not as feature-packed as some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but it still supports Bluetooth streaming for music and does a pretty good job with it in my opinion. It's a "no-frills" soundbar, as I said in my Hisense AX5125H review, and sometimes that's not a bad thing.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Hisense AX5125H

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £349 now £211.65 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H delivers impressive and immersive audio for a cheap price. It delivers 'real' Dolby Atmos surround sound with effective mapping, and offers real clarity, detail and power. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for it (it's unbelievably fallen to £199 before), but this soundbar delivers at full price, so any discount is worth it.

I've written about the Hisense AX5125H countless times, as I firmly believe it is an outstanding, cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar. Heck, it takes the spot for best budget Atmos in our best soundbars guide!

I awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars in my review, as although it's light on features, it delivers where it matters.

Watching the Death Star attack in Star Wars: A New Hope actually made me feel like an X-Wing pilot when using the AX5125H, thanks to its precise mapping, superb detail and surprisingly hefty power. It also delivers real Dolby Atmos surround sound across its four units, all for a very reasonable price.

