Skip the Apple TV 4K – Roku's best streamer drops to its lowest price yet for Black Friday

The best streaming devices are popular items to pick up this time of year, with all brands except Apple offering generous price cuts on their streaming sticks and boxes in the Black Friday deals.

One of the best streamer deals I’ve seen is this Roku Ultra (2024) for $79 (was $99.99) at Amazon. That’s a 21% discount and a record-low price for Roku’s new top streamer, and it brings it down to nearly half the price of the Apple TV 4K, another great yet expensive streaming box.

Today's best Roku Ultra (2024) deal

Roku Ultra 2024: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon Roku's new top streamer is getting a 21% discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal, bringing it to a record-low price. In our Roku Ultra (2024) review, we found it to be notably more speedy to navigate than previous Roku streamers. We liked its remote control, which has a backlit keypad – a feature not typically found on streaming box remote controls – as well. This is a limited-time deal, so grab it before the price jumps back up.

In our Roku Ultra (2024) review, we found it to offer notably speedier performance than previous Roku streamers and also appreciated its Wi-Fi 6 support. What we loved most about it, however, was the excellent remote, along with the new hands-free voice control option.

Along with being speedy, the Roku Ultra (2024) is the company’s most sophisticated streamer today, offering Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support. Regardless of the best streaming services you use, the Ultra has you covered. Of course, it features the same streamlined user interface found on the Roku Pro series TV, which is one of the best smart TV systems around.

We’re big fans of the Apple TV 4K here at TechRadar, but the $150 Apple charges for the basic model seems outrageous when you can buy an Amazon Fire TV stick 4K for around $20. Better yet, get the Roku Ultra (2024) in this Black Friday deal. We’re confident you won’t regret it.

