Samsung’s QN90C is one of the brightest TVs you can buy, and it’s now 40% off

The Amazon Prime Day deals are happening now, and it’s a great opportunity to score a big discount on one of the best TVs that have arrived so far in 2023. I’ve personally reviewed a number of them, and one deal that caught my eye when scouring Amazon’s site is this 40% discount on a 65-inch Samsung QN90C Neo QLED TV.

Samsung’s line of Neo QLED TVs use mini-LED backlighting to achieve exceptional brightness levels. Not only is that extra brightness good for daytime viewing of sports, but it also helps with high dynamic range on movies by boosting the impact of highlight detail. Combine this with Samsung’s precise local dimming tech, and you’ve got a TV that provides great all-around performance.

In my Samsung QN90C review, I found plenty to like not just about its bright, refined picture, but also its great suite of gaming features, which include 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz support and Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming. The QN90C also has an appealing “NeoSlim” design, but it delivers spacious sound for such a skinny TV via a 4.2.2-channel speaker system.

The good news about this deal is that the 65-inch QN90C has hit its lowest-ever price. And while Amazon currently has the best deal going by a few dollars, you’ll find a similarly low price at Best Buy and on Samsung’s website, with free shipping coming as part of both those deals.

Note that you’ll need an Amazon Prime Membership to score that company’s Prime Day deals, and you can easily sign up for a free 30 day trial that will let you take advantage of the sale.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch mini-LED TV (2023): was $2,797.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV has hit its lowest-ever price, making this one of the more compelling Prime Day TV deals going. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, with brightness to spare and a sleek, appealing design. Given this stunning Prime Day price drop, we’d be surprised to see prices dip any lower this year.