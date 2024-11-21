Samsung's incredible S90D OLED TV is $800 off for Black Friday - a new record

65-inch OLED TV's are usually way outside of my budget and maybe yours too. That is until now. Early Black Friday deals are everywhere and today we spotted the Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED 4K TV at Amazon for $1,397.99 (was $2,197.99). If you're looking for a significant discount on a solid display, then it doesn't get much better than this.

The 65-inch will make a statement in any living room but the same model is also available in sizes between 42 and 85 inches. The Samsung S90D is the newer version of the S90C that we rate as the best TV so this deal is an easy recommendation from me.

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low

We haven't reviewed this latest iteration yet, but our Samsung S90C review spoke highly of the bright, contrast-rich pictures, gaming support, and value of the advanced QD-OLED technology. HDR formats are supported, which is fantastic but unfortunately the lack of Dolby Vision means this TV doesn't fulfil its full potential.

Gamers have everything they need thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate that keeps gameplay running incredibly smoothly. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub also lets you stream games without a console and recommends new ones depending on what you like to play.

