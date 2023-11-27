Our OLED TV of the Year just had its price slashed with this unmissable Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday has arrived, and as we scan through the best Cyber Monday deals around, one that caught our attention is on one of the best TVs available right now; the Samsung S95C.

The Samsung S95C has had its 65-inch model discounted down to a ridiculously cheap £1,699 at John Lewis. To get this deal, you need to join My John Lewis and then use the code MYJLSAMSUNG200 to get £200 off and then claim a further £200 cashback via Samsung. This is the cheapest we've seen the Samsung 65S90C and is definitely one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you'll see today.

Today's best Cyber Monday Samsung S95C deal

Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at John Lewis with voucher and cashback

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. At John Lewis, the 65-inch version is reduced to £2,099, but you can get a further £200 off using code MYJLSAMSUNG200 after you join My John Lewis and then a further £200 via cashback redemption from Samsung. That means in total you pay £1,699 for the Samsung 65S95C, which won our OLED TV of the Year award for 2023.

The Samsung S95C is a phenomenal TV. Not only did it win OLED TV of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards, but it also scored five stars in our review. In that Samsung S95C review, we said that that its "pictures set dazzling new standards for the already high-performance OLED TV world". This is thanks to the S95C's QD-OLED panel, which not only keeps the deep black levels and stunning contrast of OLED, but injects a level of brightness not previously seen on OLEDs, with a peak brightness of over 1,400 nits (compared to around 800 nits for the popular LG C3).

Not just perfect for movies, the Samsung S95C is a fantastic TV for gaming too. It comes with extensive gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM. a low 9.2ms input lag time and a great gaming hub.

The Samsung S95C is hands down one of the best OLED TVs on the market thanks to these features, plus a sleek, attractive design with an ingenious One Connect box, which moves all ports and processing to an external unit that can be hidden away, with just a single slim cable delivering images and power to the ultra-thin display.

Today's best US Samsung S95C deal

Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,194 at Walmart

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

More UK Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch: was £649.99 now £449.99

This has previously been £399, so it may drop again – but Amazon promises an instant refund of the difference if it does, so feel free to buy today and hope you get some back! Even if it stays at this price, it's still a solid deal for a 50-inch 4K TV that gives strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £1,299 now £898 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around, but for under £900, this is a serious contender.

LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,559 at AO.com

Member-only Price

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. To get this deal, you need to sign up to AO's membership, which is £39 a year. If you don't want to, non-member price is £1,579 which is in line with other retailers.

More US Cyber Monday TV deals

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Cyber Monday TV deals, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is older now but it has been previously rated as our best TV - and still holds up brilliantly today. Walmart currently has the 65-inch model down to $1,399 - that equals the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,546 Best Buy: Sold out

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Samsung for Cyber Monday. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs: be that shows, movies or gaming.

