One of the best OLED TVs ever has plummeted to its cheapest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We review a lot of televisions here at TechRadar, so when we see one of the best OLED TVs you can buy has tumbled to its cheapest-ever price ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day, then we have to bring it to your attention.

The Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV, which we awarded a TechRadar Editor's Choice award, is now $1,597.99 (was $1,797.99) at Amazon. If you're after a stunning and reasonably priced premium display for movies, TV shows, sports, and gaming then this is one you won't want to miss.

Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

A record-low price for the mightily impressive OLED TV. We gave it the full five stars in our Samsung S95B review, praising the stellar picture quality, slick design, and value for money given the tech inside. It's even easier to recommend now that it's much cheaper, too. Those after a top-end TV for watching movies and high-performance gaming on the latest generation consoles should snatch this up.

While it's the fantastic image quality, superior contrast and rich colors that make the Samsung S95B such a top OLED TV, it also excels in so many other areas. There's a redesigned Tizen OS for easy navigation through all the major streaming apps, an elegant slim design, and lots of gaming features to give you a smooth and responsive experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The Samsung S95C may be a more recent model with improvements to the brightness, colors, and sound quality that get it a spot in our best TV list. But, this last-generation version is over $1,000 cheaper and offers a lot of features that make it such a great OLED TV in its own right.

If you're not completely sure this is the right display for you, then check out our full Amazon Prime Day TV deals coverage for even more offers, including some more cheap Fire TVs and mid-range options that may better suit your budget and needs.