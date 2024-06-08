Huge Samsung TV sale ahead of Father's Day cuts prices by up to $1,200

Excellent TV deals are widely available at the official Samsung Store this weekend - including some superb record-low prices on some of our favorite models.

Right now, for example, you can get the stunning Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV for $1,599.99 (was $2,599) which is a model that's sat at the number one spot on our best TVs buyer's guide ever since we reviewed it.

Even with today's massive $1,000 price cut it's a little pricey but it's definitely worth it if you want a beautiful 4K HDR picture and HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen gaming.

Another superb high-end option is the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED TV for $1,999.99 (was $3,299). The Quantum Dot panel on this model provides outstandingly bright and colorful pictures with superb contrast - although, admittedly, it does come at a premium.

If you're looking for some cheaper options, you can see a few more of our favorite TV deals at Samsung just down below.

Most of these TV deals are holdovers from last week's Memorial Day event so don't hesitate to pick them up before it's too late, especially if you're looking for a TV ahead of this year's Father's Day sales.

Today's best TV deals at Samsung

Samsung 55-inch Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $749.99 at Samsung

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, from 32 to 85-inches. Our pick of the deals is the 55-inch version, which is a great size for a lot of people and a good option if you want a premium display on a budget. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room. Annoyingly this particular set was $50 cheaper over Memorial Day but we'd still pick it as the best budget choice this week.

Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,599 at Samsung

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV flaunts mini-LED technology that gives it maximum control over brightness. That, plus its 4K resolution and anti-glare screen, gives it the kind of color and contrast that lasts throughout the day from any angle. There are price cuts across the entire range of sizes today but the larger 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch have the best deals at prices that match record lows.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED Smart 4K TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's current batch of TV deals features a record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV is a popular TV with its unique art-like aesthetic. Its design allows it to look like a classy picture frame hung on your wall when you're not using it as a TV. Its exceptional picture quality, QLED screen, and effective smart capabilities all make for a great TV at a very shrewd price right now.

More sales ahead of Father's Day today