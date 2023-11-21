I review AV tech for a living – here are 10 home theater setups on sale this Black Friday
Upgrade your home theater with these Black Friday deals
Black Friday deals are a great excuse to take the plunge and upgrade your home theater setup and this year, there are plenty of offers available to take advantage of. But not everyone has the same setup, so we've rounded up deals for four different home cinemas, varying in budget below.
From cheap setups for under $600/£600 like the Amazon Fire TV and Soundbar duo to mid-range setups such as Samsung compatible TVs and soundbars and elite setups like an LG projector and Sony's wireless speaker systems, here are our picks of the best Black Friday TV deals and Black Friday soundbar deals.
Today's best US Black Friday home theater setups
Under $600
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was
$599.99 now $436.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is a standout TV in the cheap TV market. It boasts premium features such as a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. If you're on a budget but don't want to compromise on performance, the Omni QLED is an excellent choice, especially now that the 55-inch is on sale for $436.99, which is just shy of its record low price.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was
$119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon's new 2.1-channel soundbar has just arrived, and it's already getting a $20 discount in advance of Black Friday. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve the Amazon Fire TV's sound, Amazon's own soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us.
Under $1,000
Hisense 65-inch U7K mini-LED TV: was
$1,049.99 now $699 at Amazon
Providing high brightness levels, HDR support including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive and a host of gaming features such as 144Hz refresh rate, the Hisense U8K has a lot of brilliant features for a great price. Value is one of the U7K's strongest points and at under $1,000 for an 65-inch TV like the Hisense U7K, this is a fantastic deal.
Sony HT-G700 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was
$598 now $249 at Walmart
One of the best soundbar deals in Walmart’s holiday sales is this $349 price cut on Sony’s HT-G700, a 3.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system that was previously best budget pick in our best soundbars guide. In our Sony HT-G700 review we liked its compact design and fairly immersive sound given that it uses virtual processing to deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks. At just $249, the HT-G700 is selling for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and it’s a highly recommended deal for anyone seeking to add a Dolby Atmos soundbar to their TV.
Under $2,000
Samsung Q80C 75-inch QLED 4K TV and HW-Q700C soundbar bundle: was
$2,448 now $1,995.98 at Amazon
Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year but this $1,595.99 is the lowest we've seen it so far. And paired with the HW-Q700C, this bundle offers great value to get access to Samsung's Q-Symphony surround sound, which uses the TV as a fifth speaker channel.
Over $2,000
LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector: was
$2,999.99 now $1,996.99 at Amazon
This Black Friday deal on LG’s 4K laser projector knocks more than $1,000 off its $2,999 list price. That’s a great discount for a 4K projector with a specified 2,700 ANSI lumens brightness and frame-by-frame dynamic tone mapping for HDR. The HU810PW also features the same webOS smart platform found in LG’s OLED TVs, which makes it easy to stream from video apps straight to the projector. Grab this deal before it’s gone!
Sony HT-A9 home theater system: was
$1,999.99 now $1,498 at Amazon
Projectors aren't best suited to soundbars, which is why we've suggested picking up Sony's wireless speaker system instead. Like we said in our Sony HT-A9 review, the setup offers a better sound solution than a soundbar anyway (without being a fully fledged home cinema system). The four speakers are the perfect middle ground, which is why we rated it highly after reviewing it. And now that it's discounted by 25% on Amazon, we think it offers great value – even if this is at the elite end of the price spectrum.
Today's best UK Black Friday home theater setups
Under £600
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: was
£749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon
With £250 off, this a very impressive TV for the price. Whilst it isn't the cheapest we've seen it – it hit £449.99 in October – if you're buying today, it still offers excellent bang for your buck. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.
Hisense HS214 2.1-channel soundbar: was
£129 now £79 at Amazon
With the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar not currently on sale in the UK, we would suggest picking up this £50 saving on the Hisense HS214 instead. With three audio modes (Music, Movie, News), a built-in subwoofer for bassy sound, and support for Dolby Audio, this budget soundbar will make your new Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED sound better than ever.
Under £1,000
Hisense U7K mini-LED TV 55-inch: was £1
,199.99 now £697.99 at Amazon
The Hisense U7K offers mini-LED technology for a brighter picture, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support and Dolby Atmos compatibility. It also has extensive gaming features with 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium capabilities. All this in a 55-inch screen for under £1,000? This is an absolute steal.
Sonos Ray soundbar: was
£270 now £219 at Argos
Sonos doesn't deal solely in high-end kit and the proof is right here, in Sonos' most affordable soundbar. You don't get HDMI ports or Dolby Atmos support, but you are still getting all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless ecosystem. And because it launched in June of last year (and is pretty affordable anyway) we haven't seen too many discounts on it to date.
Under £2,000
Samsung Q80C 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was
£1,498 now £1,399 at Amazon
While the 75-inch Q80C isn't currently selling as a bundle with a soundbar in the UK, you can still get it by itself for 7% off. A TV of this quality for this price is just fantastic. It's a stunning TV with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and natural motion in movies. You're getting outstanding 4K sharpness and detail, and plenty of brightness for daytime sports viewing.
Other size: £1,049 for 65-inches at Amazon
Samsung HW-Q700C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was
£749.99 now £628.33 at Amazon
We have seen this soundbar drop as low as £479 earlier this year, so this 16% off isn't the best deal you can get. But as a pairing with the Q80C TV, it's a great 3.1.2 channel soundbar and sub. Released in 2023, it has a host of connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2, as well as support for surround sound formats such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Samsung's own Q-Symphony. While it lacks side-firing speakers, connected to the Q80C, it can produce a much more room-filling sound.
Over £2,000
LG HU810PW 4K Laser DLP Projector: was
£2,999.99 now £1,999.99 at Amazon
This Black Friday deal on LG’s 4K laser projector knocks £1,000 off its £2,999 list price. That’s a great discount for a 4K projector with a specified 2,700 ANSI lumens brightness and frame-by-frame dynamic tone mapping for HDR. The HU810PW also features the same webOS smart platform found in LG’s OLED TVs, which makes it easy to stream from video apps straight to the projector. Grab this deal before it’s gone!
Sony HT-A9 home theater system: was
£1,799.99 now £1,399 at Currys
The Sony HT-A9 speaker system comes with a control box that you can directly plug into the LG projector's HDMI eARC port (or other projectors for that matter). It also lets you access Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Sound Field Optimization technologies, which gives you loud and rich spatial audio. Currys is currently offering £400 off the speaker bundle, which is a great saving on a system that we highly recommend here at TechRadar.
