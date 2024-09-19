Get a huge 85-inch TCL 4K TV for under $800 at Best Buy

It still feels like a novelty to see any TV deals that bring 85-inch TVs well under the $1,000 mark – but that’s what we’re seeing today. You can currently buy the TCL 85-inch S5 4K LED TV at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $999.99). Is it the best TV around? No, but it is huge and is going to fill up your home with a good-looking image for the price.

The TCL 85-inch S5 4K LED TV has the essentials like a high brightness LED backlight, a Game Accelerator mode with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a few other tricks up its sleeve like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. That should keep most homes happy if you need a straightforward display for movies, shows, sports and games – especially at this price.

Today’s best 85-inch 4K TV deal

TCL 85-inch S5 4K LED TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The TCL 85-inch S5 4K LED TV is a reliable TV for your living room if you have the space. It has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer. There’s a dedicated Game Mode too for providing lower input lag and latency, while smoother motion is possible thanks to Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for screen of this size.

TCL isn’t a name you’ll see when scouting for the best TVs but the brand is inexpensive and far from poor quality. With the TCL 85-inch S5 4K LED TV, on paper, you’re getting everything you could need.

Besides being utterly huge and sure to draw you into the action, it has a nice package of HDR features for better contrast and colors, while the Motion Rate 240 technology means that watching fast-moving action won’t be painfully janky.

As you’d expect from a 4K TV, there’s upscaling here for HD content, while the TCL S5 also throws in an enhanced dialogue mode for any time that sound loses some clarity while you view. You can always connect some Bluetooth headphones if you prefer. Google TV and voice assistant support control proceedings so it’s simple for you and the family to navigate and find all of your favorite shows and apps.

If you’re able to spend more, check out the OLED TV deals happening at the moment. For this size, you’ll be paying considerably more but you’ll gain far superior picture quality. Whatever you buy, the latest soundbar deals around will help you get the best out of the audio side of things as few TVs offer great in-built speakers.