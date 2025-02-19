Best Buy has a massive clearance sale on OLED TVs - deals starting at just $599.99
Record-low prices from Samsung, Sony and LG
Best Buy has a huge sale on its best-selling OLED TVs, allowing you to score a premium display for less. Right now, you can get record-low prices from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG, with prices starting at just $599.99.
This month is a particularly good time to find an OLED display on sale as brands get ready to release 2025 models next month. That means you score an incredible deal on 2024 TVs; many of which are still featured on TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV list
A few stand-out offers include LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $899.99, and LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $599.99.
Shop more of Best Buy's top OLED TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and stock is limited as the older models are in fear of being discontinued. If you don't need the latest and greatest OLED display, then snag a clearance price on a gorgeous OLED TV at Best Buy.
The 7 best OLED TV deals at Best Buy
Samsung's 42-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $899.99 - a record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has dropped the 48-inch model to a record-low price of $599.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
Best Buy has a $200 discount on the 55-inch Samsung S85D. The S85D is the company's entry-level OLED model and features the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor and 4K AI Upscaling found in the company’s other 2024 OLED TVs, the flagship S95D series included.
LG's all-new 55-inch G4 OLED TV is getting a $700 price cut at Best Buy's clearance sale. The gorgeous OLED TV is LG's brightest display and delivers rich contrasts and deep blacks thanks to LG's powerful Alpha 11 AI processor. The G4 also comes with Dolby Vision, Filmmaker Mode, and Dolby Atmos and is packed with premium gaming features.
Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED Ts money can buy right now. It's pricey but worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content, and it's $1,000 off at Best Buy.
If you're looking for a massive display, Best Buy has LG's highly-rated 77-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,999.99 - an incredible price for a display of this size. Thanks to LG's Alpha9 Gen6 chip, the stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and a good webOS experience.
