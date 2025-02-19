Best Buy has a massive clearance sale on OLED TVs - deals starting at just $599.99

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV:

was $3,399.99

now $2,399.99 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV,' and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design offer one of the best OLED Ts money can buy right now. It's pricey but worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. It's your premium choice for watching all types of content, and it's $1,000 off at Best Buy.