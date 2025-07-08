Amazon’s Prime Day TV deals in the UK bring record-low prices to some of my favourite TVs – here’s what you should buy
Excellent Prime Day deals on OLED and QLED TVs
The full Amazon Prime Day UK deals are now live, and as the lead of TechRadar's TV testing team, I've had a look through to see which TVs have tempting offers today.
The good news is that there's a great range, from cheap 32-inch sets up to impressive OLEDs, and even a bargain 75-inch TV if you're feeling like going large. I'll update this page as the sale progresses, with any deals I've missed so far, or updating it when deals I've mentioned go out of stock.
If you see anything you think is a great deal, or want to ask for buying advice, please use the comments section – one of our team will respond! For now, though, here are the UK Prime Day TV deals I think are strongest.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals
- LG C4 OLED TV 55-inch:
was £1,199now £859
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch:
was £1,149now £799
- Samsung Q70D QLED 75-inch:
was £1,199now £729
- Hisense E77N QLED 55-inch:
was £599now £312
- TCL SF560-UK QLED 32-inch:
was £219now £135
Prime Day OLED TV deals
This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.
This budget OLED TV is great value – it's not as bright as more expensive models, but it has access to all the key streaming services, supports 4K 120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate, and delivers the amazing contrast you expect from an OLED TV. But it also has Ambilight, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread light matching what's on-screen onto the wall around the TV, making it feel like an even bigger screen and more immersive experience.
A small OLED TV that feels much bigger than it is, thanks to its Ambilight, which gently spreads light matching whatever's happening on-screen onto the wall around the TV – so this is perfect for people with limited space, but big ambitions. It's also a seriously great OLED TV, crucially, earning 4.5 stars in our review – it delivers stunning colours, tons of detail, and great streaming support on its Google TV software.
Prime Day 65- 75-inch TV deals
This is the cheapest we've seen this TV by about £50, and it's a lot of TV for the price. It's super-bright, meaning that it can stand up to daytime viewing even in bright, reflection-prone rooms. The colours are rich, there's strong contrast thanks to a mini-LED panel, and it generally blew us away in our review – it earned 4.5 stars.
We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want.
This is a slightly older Sony TV, but thanks to its incredibly impressive image processing and high-quality screen and backlight, it certainly doesn't feel it. It's a very good-value TV for the price, and has specific 'Perfect for PS5' gaming features improving performance with that console. It also has better built-in sound than the competition.
This is a big TV for a small price. Samsung's strong detail and upscaling tech will mean that the image looks at this size, and QLED tech delivers accurate-looking colours. To get a bigger screen for this price, you're sacrificing contrast a little – but it's not a bad trade-off at all. This is an impressive set for this price.
Prime Day 48-55-inch TV deals
This TV has only ever been £10 cheaper than this, so it's a good low-priced deal. The Fire TV Omni QLED impressed us in our review, deliver good brightness and colours for the price, and making the most of 4K detail. Fire TV helps to make sure you can stream anything you want, and there's support for both advanced HDR formats, to make the most of its contrast.
This QLED TV is great bang for your buck: 4K levels of detail, QLED's colours, Android TV means great streaming support, and complete HDR support. If you want something fairly small, and with punchy pictures for a cheaper price, it'll work nicely.
Samsung's entry-level QLED TV from 2024 doesn't have mini-LED or other more advanced technologies, but it delivers strong levels of detail, good colours and reasonable contrast, all in a very affordable package. There are no next-gen gaming features here, but for a no-nonsense smart TV from a reliable brand, it's solid value.
Another great-value budget TV, matching QLED's colours with a full array backlight for good contrast and handling of black tones. There's great smart TV streaming support, including the new Freely platform.
Prime Day 32-43-inch TV deals
This isn't the best deal here, because this TV has fallen to £139 in the past. But it's not a bad deal either – we tested this TV and found it to be a good-quality 32-inch TV with a better smart TV system than most of the competition, so if the size and price are right for you, it's still worth it.
Don't expect a mind-blowing cinema experience from this TV, but do expect an impressively easy to use smart TV system – especially compared to most of the competition at this price. A good budget TV option at this size.
Looking for a 32-inch TV with a bit of power to its picture? This QLED TV offers brighter and bolder images than most 32-inch TVs, and uses Amazon's Fire TV smart software, which means it's pretty easy to use overall – and is a great price for this type of TV.
