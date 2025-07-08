The full Amazon Prime Day UK deals are now live, and as the lead of TechRadar's TV testing team, I've had a look through to see which TVs have tempting offers today.

The good news is that there's a great range, from cheap 32-inch sets up to impressive OLEDs, and even a bargain 75-inch TV if you're feeling like going large. I'll update this page as the sale progresses, with any deals I've missed so far, or updating it when deals I've mentioned go out of stock.

If you see anything you think is a great deal, or want to ask for buying advice, please use the comments section – one of our team will respond! For now, though, here are the UK Prime Day TV deals I think are strongest.

Today's best Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day OLED TV deals

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.

Philips OLED759 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £999 now £749 at Amazon This budget OLED TV is great value – it's not as bright as more expensive models, but it has access to all the key streaming services, supports 4K 120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate, and delivers the amazing contrast you expect from an OLED TV. But it also has Ambilight, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread light matching what's on-screen onto the wall around the TV, making it feel like an even bigger screen and more immersive experience.

Philips OLED809 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,098.98 now £849 at Amazon A small OLED TV that feels much bigger than it is, thanks to its Ambilight, which gently spreads light matching whatever's happening on-screen onto the wall around the TV – so this is perfect for people with limited space, but big ambitions. It's also a seriously great OLED TV, crucially, earning 4.5 stars in our review – it delivers stunning colours, tons of detail, and great streaming support on its Google TV software.

Prime Day 65- 75-inch TV deals

Hisense U8N 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV : was £1,199 now £1,044.05 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen this TV by about £50, and it's a lot of TV for the price. It's super-bright, meaning that it can stand up to daytime viewing even in bright, reflection-prone rooms. The colours are rich, there's strong contrast thanks to a mini-LED panel, and it generally blew us away in our review – it earned 4.5 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,149.99 now £799.99 at Amazon We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want.

Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,899 now £969 at Amazon This is a slightly older Sony TV, but thanks to its incredibly impressive image processing and high-quality screen and backlight, it certainly doesn't feel it. It's a very good-value TV for the price, and has specific 'Perfect for PS5' gaming features improving performance with that console. It also has better built-in sound than the competition.

Samsung Q70D 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,199 now £729 at Amazon This is a big TV for a small price. Samsung's strong detail and upscaling tech will mean that the image looks at this size, and QLED tech delivers accurate-looking colours. To get a bigger screen for this price, you're sacrificing contrast a little – but it's not a bad trade-off at all. This is an impressive set for this price.

Prime Day 48-55-inch TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £389 at Amazon This TV has only ever been £10 cheaper than this, so it's a good low-priced deal. The Fire TV Omni QLED impressed us in our review, deliver good brightness and colours for the price, and making the most of 4K detail. Fire TV helps to make sure you can stream anything you want, and there's support for both advanced HDR formats, to make the most of its contrast.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K: was £699 now £409 at Amazon Samsung's entry-level QLED TV from 2024 doesn't have mini-LED or other more advanced technologies, but it delivers strong levels of detail, good colours and reasonable contrast, all in a very affordable package. There are no next-gen gaming features here, but for a no-nonsense smart TV from a reliable brand, it's solid value.

Prime Day 32-43-inch TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 2-series 32-inch TV: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon This isn't the best deal here, because this TV has fallen to £139 in the past. But it's not a bad deal either – we tested this TV and found it to be a good-quality 32-inch TV with a better smart TV system than most of the competition, so if the size and price are right for you, it's still worth it.

RCA Roku 43-inch 4K Smart TV: was £249 now £179 at Amazon Don't expect a mind-blowing cinema experience from this TV, but do expect an impressively easy to use smart TV system – especially compared to most of the competition at this price. A good budget TV option at this size.