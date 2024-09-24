Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV for the ridiculously low price of $200
It's basic but the TCL G31 is still usable for cheap everyday viewing
It's hard to believe you can get this much TV for this little money, but right now I've found a great deal with this TCL 50-inch G31 4K TV at Walmart for $198 (was $228). It's an opportunity well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for a basic but usable no-frills 4K TV at a great price.
I think that 50 inches is a good option as it's big but not too big. TCL is also one of the best TV brands if you want a capable budget display so you can rest assured that this is a good product at a ridiculously low price.
Today's best 50-inch 4K TV deal
TCL 50-inch G31 4K TV: was $228 now $198 at Walmart
This might not be the highest-spec TV around but at this price, it's hard to argue against it if you just need a basic and decent-sized display. It's 50 inches, supports 4K ultra HD resolution and offers access to all the major streaming apps through Google TV. If you've been waiting for the time to add a second TV to a smaller room or get a capable everyday display for dirt-cheap then now's the time to buy.
The main highlights of this TCL TV are that it's a reasonable size and supports 4K Ultra HD so you can watch the latest shows and movies in a great resolution. It won't offer the same picture quality as some of the best TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony, but it gets all the basics right for very little money.
It also comes with HDR Pro Plus and Dolby Vision, which provide a higher level of contrast and works great when you need the full range of colors. The TV also sports backlit LED technology that offers a high level of brightness so don't have to be too concerned about where you're going to put it in the house to see the image clearly.
We also have a range of other TV deals if you're not sold on this TCL. We've also collated a range of higher-end OLED TV deals for those with more to spend who are after a more premium viewing experience.
