6 top Samsung 4K TV deals you shouldn’t miss, from OLED to QLED

Samsung is one of the biggest names in TV, producing every type of display tech imaginable, including OLED, QLED, mini-LED and so on, all in a variety of sizes and prices to suit everyone. Below, we've found six of the best Samsung TV deals available.

Samsung TVs are among the best TVs around, often garnering five star reviews and multiple awards. The Samsung S90C, which is the company's mid-range QD-OLED offering won TV of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, is even featured in the deals below.

US deals

UK deals

Samsung Q80C 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,197.99 now $897.99 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but the Q80C is another well-equipped TV. It features a QLED panel for a brighter picture, 4K 120Hz and VRR support for gaming. As a bonus, it's well priced and this deal is no exception.

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was $1,497.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, bringing bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around, but for under $1,000, this is a serious contender.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2099.99 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's down to $1,599 for the 65-inch model – that's tied for the lowest price its ever been. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

UK deals

Samsung Q80C 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,299 now £669 at Amazon

50-inches is a popular size in the UK, and a TV of this quality for this price is just fantastic. It's a stunning TV with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and natural motion in movies. You're getting outstanding 4K sharpness and detail, and plenty of brightness for daytime sports viewing. This is one deal definitely worth checking out.

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £898 at Amazon

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TV? The QN90C is a superb value, especially at half price. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low input lag.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,195 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a 40% discount, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around.

