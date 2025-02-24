Portable and powerful, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $600 off right now

Usually when buying a gaming laptop, you have to make a trade off between price, portability, and power. However, there are some laptop deals which ensure you get all of these things. Today, you can buy the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 at B&H for $1,249.99 (was $1,849.99) so you’re saving a huge $600 off the regular price. The reason why it’s so much cheaper than before is because it uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card which is slightly older tech now that the 50 series of graphics cards are available. Despite that, this is still a highly competent laptop for the price and has a much easier to carry build quality than many competitors.

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is that easy to carry around gaming laptop which is perfect for taking to class, or simply playing some games from your apartment. Acer is a name you’ll see among our look at the best gaming laptops even if this particular model isn’t there.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14: was $1,849.99 now $1,249.99 at BHPhoto Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 has some great specs for the price. That includes an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and its GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It also has a 14.5-inch screen with a 3072 x 1920 resolution so it looks good while being far less bulky than other gaming laptops. Plenty of ports including a Thunderbolt 4 port make it pretty versatile too.

For many, the best laptop is one that combines both portability and power, with the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 providing much of that. It’s small yet mighty with its screen offering a 165Hz refresh rate and impressive 1920p resolution to ensure that fast-moving games still look great at all times.

Besides its powerful core specs, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 also has one Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C so there’s plenty of flexibility here with the accessories you might use. Its GeForce RTX 4070 will easily keep up with whatever games you plan on playing.

Due to the size, it’s a good option for anyone seeking the best laptops for gaming and work as you can easily take it on your commute.

