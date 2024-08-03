Invest in a year of Microsoft 365 for less with this limited-time-only Amazon deal

It might not be the most exciting of purchases to make but, you need the right tools for the job - especially when it comes to productivity software.

That’s why we’re pleased that you can buy Microsoft 365 Personal at Amazon for £35.99 (was £59) or the upgraded Microsoft 365 Family at Amazon for £42.99 (was £87.99) in the back-to-school sales. Both are quite significantly discounted at the moment. The Personal package steadily hangs around the £42 mark while the Family plan is usually around £48.

In either case, you score a year’s worth of all the key productivity software applications, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The Personal plan allows one person to use it across five devices, while the Family plan provides access for up to six people across five devices for each of them.

Today’s best Microsoft 365 deals

Microsoft 365 Personal: was £59 now £35.99 at Amazon

If you’re a solo student heading back to school soon, Microsoft 365 Personal will suffice. It gives you access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. There’s also OneNote functionality, and ad-free Outlook, while you gain 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for storing all your most valuable files. At 39% off, this is a good time to buy plus you have peace of mind for the next 12 months with this license.

Microsoft 365 Family: was £87.99 now £42.99 at Amazon

If you need the whole household to use Microsoft 365, sign up for the Family plan. It allows up to six people to share the license with each of those people able to use it across five devices. Each person gets 1TB of cloud storage so there’s considerable benefit here compared to the Personal plan.

In our Microsoft 365 review, we explained how it remains an “excellent choice for productivity and communication software” even in a field where Google’s suite of software is available for free. Widely recognised products like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint continue to be the most convenient option for many people.

Even the best alternatives to Microsoft 365 don’t always suit your needs. I still tend to use Word from time to time thanks to it being easily accessible across all the platforms I use and being the software I’m most used to figuring out, even after years of Google Docs and Pages.

For students, Microsoft 365 will often make any compatibility issues a thing of the past in a more convenient way than using something free.

This is just one of the Microsoft Office deals happening at the moment. In all cases, if you’re shopping before heading back to school, now is a good time to see what laptop deals are happening too.