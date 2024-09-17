Hurry - the Google Pixel 8a is on sale at Amazon for its lowest price ever

The Google Pixel 8a is a fantastic flagship phone, and Amazon is now selling it for a record-low price of $399 (it was $499). A $100 discount is nice to have on any device, but especially when it has the potential to be one of the best Android phones.

We love the Pixel 8a because it delivers more than you might expect. You get Google's latest mobile AI tools as well as seven years of Android updates. On top of that, the design is colorful and durable. You won't find so much of the future in any other phone that’s this affordable.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8a is not that old, but we've just spotted a $100 discount that brings it to under $400. The phone includes a Tensor G3 chipset with many AI features that make it as modern as phones come. On paper, it’s a great all-rounder at this price. Different color options are offered so you can find the right style for you.

The Google Pixel 8a is an affordable alternative to the Google Pixel 8. The 6.1-inch display looks great and gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate that keeps things smooth while you browse or game. There's also a camera with a 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra wide camera and selfie lens too.

With a heap of other useful features for the inner content creator in you, the Pixel 8a is sure to end up a hit among the other best Pixel phones. Read our Google Pixel 8a for a full rundown.

