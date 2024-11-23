Huge savings for your handheld! Crucial drops this 2230 SSD to its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Black Friday 2024 discounts are live and exciting, and Crucial clearly wanted a piece of the action. Its P310 2230 SSD, now just $69.99 (was $171.99)is at the lowest price we've ever seen it for Black Friday since Amazon just slashed it by over $100!

If you picked up one of the many handheld gaming PC deals already going on ahead of Black Friday (November 29) and Cyber Monday (December 1), there's a good chance you'll need some storage to go along with it. AAA game sizes are no joke, but neither is this deal Crucial is throwing your way.

UK folks: Crucial hasn't forgotten about you. You can pick up the P310 2230 SSD for £63.95 (was £127.99) at Amazon as well.

Crucial P310 2230 SSD: was $171.99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Crucial P310 2230 SSD fits perfectly into your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or MSI Claw, and gives you up to 2TB more gaming potential. It's nice and speedy at up to 7,100MB/s, installation is quick and easy, and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you're getting it at the lowest price in history. Get this SSD before it goes back to over double it's current asking price!

Crucial P310 2230 SSD: was £127.99 now £63.95 at Amazon Expand your handheld gaming PC's storage with this 2230 SSD from Crucial. The P310 excels in a number of areas: it's fast, easy to install, and thanks to Black Friday, it's affordable. That ticks off all the boxes I'm looking for, and I've been using a Steam Deck since it came out. Don't jump on this deal now and you'll have to watch the price double when the holidays end.

If you've been using a handheld gaming PC for a while, I don't have to tell you they can run out of storage space pretty quickly (and if you're thinking about getting one over the holidays, let this be your warning!) AAA titles can easily breach 100GB+ nowadays, and a 256GB internal storage just isn't going to do your library justice.

Thankfully, installing a new 2230 SSD in your handheld, like this Crucial P310, is easy as can be and greatly expands your storage capabilities. The only problem is, these SSDs can get pretty expensive when you start getting up to 1TB and beyond (especially if they offer fast transfer speeds like the P310).

Here's the good news: Black Friday took care of that. The Crucial P310 2230 SSD comes in either 1TB or 2TB of storage, offers 7,100MB/s transfer speeds for rapid downloads and snappy load times, and thanks to this humongous discount (over 50%!), doesn't break the bank. That means you could pick up the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme and the P310 2230 SSD for under $700 total over Black Friday. That's a serious deal.

If this SSD caught your eye as a way to upgrade your handheld, you may want to check out the best USB-C hub deals we could find to expand your connectivity options, too. We've also spotted some excellent deals on gaming monitors, which can quickly turn your handheld into a full-on gaming PC experience.

