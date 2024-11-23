Huge savings for your handheld! Crucial drops this 2230 SSD to its lowest price ever for Black Friday
Save over $100 on more space for your games
Black Friday 2024 discounts are live and exciting, and Crucial clearly wanted a piece of the action. Its P310 2230 SSD, now just $69.99 (was $171.99)is at the lowest price we've ever seen it for Black Friday since Amazon just slashed it by over $100!
If you picked up one of the many handheld gaming PC deals already going on ahead of Black Friday (November 29) and Cyber Monday (December 1), there's a good chance you'll need some storage to go along with it. AAA game sizes are no joke, but neither is this deal Crucial is throwing your way.
UK folks: Crucial hasn't forgotten about you. You can pick up the P310 2230 SSD for £63.95 (was £127.99) at Amazon as well.
Today's best Crucial P310 2230 SSD deals
The Crucial P310 2230 SSD fits perfectly into your Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, or MSI Claw, and gives you up to 2TB more gaming potential. It's nice and speedy at up to 7,100MB/s, installation is quick and easy, and thanks to this Black Friday deal, you're getting it at the lowest price in history. Get this SSD before it goes back to over double it's current asking price!
Expand your handheld gaming PC's storage with this 2230 SSD from Crucial. The P310 excels in a number of areas: it's fast, easy to install, and thanks to Black Friday, it's affordable. That ticks off all the boxes I'm looking for, and I've been using a Steam Deck since it came out. Don't jump on this deal now and you'll have to watch the price double when the holidays end.
If you've been using a handheld gaming PC for a while, I don't have to tell you they can run out of storage space pretty quickly (and if you're thinking about getting one over the holidays, let this be your warning!) AAA titles can easily breach 100GB+ nowadays, and a 256GB internal storage just isn't going to do your library justice.
Thankfully, installing a new 2230 SSD in your handheld, like this Crucial P310, is easy as can be and greatly expands your storage capabilities. The only problem is, these SSDs can get pretty expensive when you start getting up to 1TB and beyond (especially if they offer fast transfer speeds like the P310).
Here's the good news: Black Friday took care of that. The Crucial P310 2230 SSD comes in either 1TB or 2TB of storage, offers 7,100MB/s transfer speeds for rapid downloads and snappy load times, and thanks to this humongous discount (over 50%!), doesn't break the bank. That means you could pick up the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme and the P310 2230 SSD for under $700 total over Black Friday. That's a serious deal.
If this SSD caught your eye as a way to upgrade your handheld, you may want to check out the best USB-C hub deals we could find to expand your connectivity options, too. We've also spotted some excellent deals on gaming monitors, which can quickly turn your handheld into a full-on gaming PC experience.
Be sure to check back in with TechRadar for more Black Friday deals! Our experts keep a close eye on all the major retailers, looking for the best discounts on the tech you need.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Marcus Mears III is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor at TechRadar. He's been covering the latest in consumer tech for over 5 years, and he's gone hands-on with everything from the M2 MacBook Air to Valve's Steam Deck. Marcus is an advocate for Right to Repair laws and believes everyone can benefit from getting under the hood of your daily-driver tech. He'll also beat you in Texas Hold 'Em, too.