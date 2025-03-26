I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week

I've tested dozens of SSDs over my decade-plus experience building PCs, and I've reviewed several for TechRadar, including the Samsung 990 Pro and the 990 Pro is the SSD I recommend to anyone building a PC.

It can be a pricy SSD, though, especially for high-capacities, making this Amazon deal on the Samsung 990 Pro, starting at just $99.99, so great. You can save up to 40% for this fantastic SSD, depending on the capacity and heat-sink option.

UK shoppers aren't out of luck either, as you can pick up the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink starting at £95.99 at Amazon during the retailer's Big Spring Sale.

This SSD is as good as you'll find for a PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, reaching sequential read speeds up to 7,465MB/s and up to 6,888MB/s sequential write speeds in my testing.

It's also the fastest PS5 SSD I've tested, with PS5 access speeds reaching nearly 6,500MB/s, making game loading and library copying incredibly speedy.

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro deals in the US

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon If you want a fast data drive for your PC or PS5, the 990 Pro 2TB drive is a great option at this sale price. However, if you're planning on using this drive in a PS5, make sure you spend a few extra dollars and pick the heatsink option.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was $464.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Often, finding a high-capacity drive that's also fast and affordable is a challenge, but this 4TB 990 Pro is selling for slightly more than its all-time low I saw back in November of last year.

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro deals in the UK