I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week

Grab the Samsung 990 Pro for a huge discount right now

I've tested dozens of SSDs over my decade-plus experience building PCs, and I've reviewed several for TechRadar, including the Samsung 990 Pro and the 990 Pro is the SSD I recommend to anyone building a PC.

It can be a pricy SSD, though, especially for high-capacities, making this Amazon deal on the Samsung 990 Pro, starting at just $99.99, so great. You can save up to 40% for this fantastic SSD, depending on the capacity and heat-sink option.

UK shoppers aren't out of luck either, as you can pick up the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink starting at £95.99 at Amazon during the retailer's Big Spring Sale.

This SSD is as good as you'll find for a PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, reaching sequential read speeds up to 7,465MB/s and up to 6,888MB/s sequential write speeds in my testing.

It's also the fastest PS5 SSD I've tested, with PS5 access speeds reaching nearly 6,500MB/s, making game loading and library copying incredibly speedy.

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro deals in the US

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The base Samsung 990 Pro 1TB drive makes for a great PCIe 4.0 system drive, offering fast OS loading and access speeds at a great price.

View Deal
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you want a fast data drive for your PC or PS5, the 990 Pro 2TB drive is a great option at this sale price. However, if you're planning on using this drive in a PS5, make sure you spend a few extra dollars and pick the heatsink option.

View Deal
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was $464.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Often, finding a high-capacity drive that's also fast and affordable is a challenge, but this 4TB 990 Pro is selling for slightly more than its all-time low I saw back in November of last year.

View Deal

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro deals in the UK

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB with Heatsink
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB with Heatsink: was £118.79 now £95.99 at Amazon

While the base Samsung 990 Pro 1TB drive isn't on sale in the UK, you can save 19% on the base drive with an added heatsink.

View Deal
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was £182.99 now £141 at Amazon

This 990 Pro 2TB drive is a fantastic balance of performance, capacity, and price, now for one of the lowest prices I've seen all year in the UK.

View Deal
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was £271.99 now £257 at Amazon

Finding a high-capacity PCIe 4.0 SSD at this price can be quite a challenge, making this deal one you'll want to jump on while you can.

View Deal
John Loeffler
John Loeffler
Components Editor

John (He/Him) is the Components Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY.

Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.

You can find him online on Bluesky @johnloeffler.bsky.social

