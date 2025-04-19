Huge bank holiday weekend sale is live at Amazon UK – I've picked the 34 best deals

Along with the inevitable light drizzle at a barbecue, a long weekend sale is something we all immediately associate with the Easter bank holiday in the UK. Amazon is here to continue that trend with its latest sales event, which features some surprisingly good savings. I've looked through it and picked out the 34 best deals I reckon are worth buying.

Whether it's a little Easter treat for yourself or you have a bigger purchase in mind, there are several standout offers on smart home tech, Kindles, TVs, laptops, and more in this Amazon sale.

One of the most popular deals is this Blink Outdoor for £30.49 (was £89.99). That's just 50p more than the previous lowest-ever price from earlier in the year for this wireless security camera. It's a good time to buy, then, if you want to make a start with your home security setup.

I'd also pick out the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for £129.99 (was £159.99), the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for £177.99 (was £229) and the Apple iPad A14 for £244.99 (was £329.99) as some of the best deals in the sale. These are all great prices for some of the top-rated tech that we've tested here at TechRadar.

Amazon hasn't announced when these offers will end, but they will likely expire on or around April 22. That means you have the full Easter bank holiday weekend to scour through the digital shelves for even more bargains. Check out more info on all of the deals I recommend buying below.

Amazon Easter sale – the best 34 deals

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £30.49 at Amazon Amazon has a massive discount on this wireless outdoor security camera and it's just 50p more expensive than the price we saw during the recent spring sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the Blink Video Doorbell down to £29.99 – another return to a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was £159.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for only the second time since its launch. Previous versions have been reduced to under £100 in the past, but it's unlikely we'll ever see an offer like that again on this upgraded version. We found in our Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including an improved 12-week battery life, a larger glare-free 7-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £379.99 now £294.99 at Amazon Amazon released a new and improved version of the Kindle Scribe last year and it's now just £5 more than the previous record-low price in the current sale. This premium ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our updated Kindle Scribe review praised all the upgrades and additional features in the new model, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Apple iPad A14 (2022): was £329 now £244.99 at Amazon The iPad A14 is the previous generation model of Apple's entry-level tablet and it's now down to its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet and around £80 cheaper than the newest A16 version. We said Apple's base-level tablet is a solid overall slate in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a speedy A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank: was £49.99 now £35.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker to read out your audiobooks for yourself or the kids? The Amazon Book Sale includes the Echo Pop for £29.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. It's a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can also play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that it has been as low as £17.99 before, but it's still a reasonable time to buy with this discount.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock last year – and it's slashed £20 off the price for this latest sale. It's been an extra £15 cheaper for Prime members and on Black Friday, but this is likely the best price we'll see for another couple of months. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was £89.99 now £64.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer at Amazon is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £64.99. That's £20 more than the record low price from Black Friday, so it's not the strongest deal I've seen. Still, it's a decent saving on the straightforward smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa assistant for easy voice controls to get alerts, weather updates, play music, watch videos, and more.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Amazon's Easter sale includes this 40-inch display for a record-low price of £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £549.99 now £339.99 at Amazon The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It is also available in 50 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted to the lowest prices yet. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's back to its cheapest price ever. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgrade streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Google Pixel 9: was £799 now £549 at Amazon The excellent Google Pixel 9 is available for a record-low price this weekend at Amazon. There's a lot of power inside thanks to the Tensor G4 chip and you get some great cameras, so it's an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This excellent device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was £1,099 now £899 at Amazon At this record-low price for Google's flagship phone, it's hardly worth considering any of the competition if you want a large and powerful handset. This is the biggest and best Pixel phone right now that delivers a whole lot of phone for the money. We love the excellent overall performance, the triple rear camera system for taking superior snaps, the 24-hour battery, and the gorgeous 6.8-inch Super Actua Display.

With Prime Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £861.54 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is quite the combination of specs for the price, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a welcome performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD. These will make a lot of work and everyday tasks a breeze, and you get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours. Plus, there's a gorgeous OLED display that delivers a clear and crisp image that's good for watching videos at the end of the day.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369.99 now £242.10 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Amazon seems to think this is returned often due to low quality, but we're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar. This super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch ChromeOS laptop brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it offers solid everyday performance and enough storage for your essential files and applications.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £259 at Amazon If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £300 at Currys. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.

With Prime De'Longhi Magnifica Start: was £319.99 now £279.99 at Amazon Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Start has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew two cups simultaneously with the minimum amount of effort. It also has an integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good and affordable all-in-one solution for regular coffee drinkers.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is just £10 more than the record-low price from Black Friday so it's well worth jumping on.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was £249.99 now £179.99 at Amazon I can't get too excited by this Amazon Fire Max 11 deal as it has been down to £129 in previous sales. Still, it remains one of the more affordable tablet options right now with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM), which the manufacturer claims makes it almost 50% faster than its closest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio, and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet – even though it's been much cheaper before today.

With Prime Bosch Aquatak 120: was £109.99 now £92.99 at Amazon I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon This deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £44.99 – that's its lowest price ever. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. It can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the same record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £289 now £189.05 at Amazon Despite being superseded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro, the Osmo Action 4 remains a seriously capable action camera. And with this deal, it now costs much less. With a larger sensor than GoPro and Insta360, this action camera is a serious performer in low-light settings. It also beats rivals with waterproofing down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system for quick change-ups. Get it now for its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

With Prime Stellar Blade: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Stellar Blade was one of last year's biggest PS5 exclusive games and it's now down to its cheapest price yet for Prime members. The debut game from Korean developer Shift Up is a stylish and flashy sci-fi action RPG with tight combat and a fascinating post-apocalyptic world to explore. Comparisons to Nier Automata are easy to make – and it borrows a lot of elements of the Dark Souls series – but this is still a solid game in its own right.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £108.99 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6 is older now, but it's still the most recent in the range of dedicated fitness trackers from the manufacturer. It's a decent £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.