Garmin's Forerunner 255 slashed to its lowest-ever UK price, and the 55 isn't far behind

While Black Friday is still one week away, the Black Friday deals have officially started at all the major retailers, including Amazon, which has some fantastic options for those looking for a new Garmin Forerunner.

The Garmin Forerunner range is a fantastic running-focused smartwatch range boasting excellent battery life and great metrics. Right now you can grab a Forerunner 55 for just £119, or the beefier Forerunner 255 for just £202, a new lowest-ever price.

Today's best Black Friday Garmin Forerunner deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £159.99 now £119 at Amazon This isn't quite the lowest-ever price of £109 from 2023, but it's only £10 shy and a massive saving of £40 on an already cheap and capable running watch. The Aqua is the cheapest colorway, or you can spend a couple of quid more for the Black or Whitestone option.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £289 now £202.90 at Amazon Now supplanted by the Forerunner 265, the 255 is still a very capable running watch with a massive 30% discount, a new lowest-ever price of £202. For that, you get up to 14 days of battery life, great running metrics, adaptive training plans, and more.

Garmin's Forerunner range is pretty much undisputed when it comes to a running-focused smartphone companion. We loved the Garmin Forerunner 55 for its workout and recovery time suggestions and well-designed controls, especially for its price. It's definitely the most basic Garmin out there, but that's reflected in the relatively affordable price tag. It's a mainstay on our list of the best cheap running watches.

The Forerunner 255 is more advanced and features triathlon support, onboard music, HRV tracking, and multi-band GNSS to track your whereabouts.

There are newer models, but something like the Garmin Forerunner 265 or 965 is going to set you back at least £350. While you won't get the brighter AMOLED screen or certain advanced training tools, beginners, intermediates and even seasoned marathon runners will find something to love about the 55 or the 255.

