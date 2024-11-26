Don't miss this Lightning Deal, striking this Philips Hue Starterkit to its record-low price

Smart lighting has become much more affordable in recent years, but it's fair to say that it's still pretty pricey, especially when you shop from Philips Hue. Thankfully, Black Friday deals present an excellent opportunity to make a saving.

If you're looking at getting started or just want a comprehensive kit to add to your smart home, consider this 24% off deal at Amazon, slashing the price from £89.64 to £67.99. That's a record-low price on this particular bundle (though only by a difference of £2), netting you a two-pack of B22 bulbs and the otherwise pricey Hue Bridge. The bridge is basically just an enhanced way to connect multiple Hue products compared to Bluetooth pairing, which unlocks a number of features and provides a greater number of connectable devices to the Hue app.

Today's best Philips Hue starter kit deal

Philips Hue Starter kit - 2-pack B22 bulbs and Bridge: was £89.94 now £67.99 at Amazon Just starting your love affair with Philips Hue? This kit is a great way to get stuck in with smart lighting, and includes two B22 White and Color Ambiance bulbs, as well as the Hue Bridge to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network. It's down to a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday.

Philips Hue products are super easy to use and set up, and doubly so when paired with a Hue Bridge (we've got an article all about how to set up your Hue Bridge, too). In no time, you'll be setting custom-designed scenes, setting the mood with your choice of millions of colors and whites, and even setting automations that suit your lifestyle; the world is your oyster.

With the Hue Bridge, you can add up to 50 Hue bulbs and lights (indoor and outdoor) and up to 12 Hue accessories, which should cover a majority of your home. There's also fairly broad smart home ecosystem support; Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home all work with this kit.

