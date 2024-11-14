The Philips Hue Black Friday sale is here, with 30% off heaps of bulbs and lights

It's the moment you've been waiting for - the official Philips Hue sale has started, with huge savings on bulbs, lamps, LED strips, and accessories. This year's Black Friday deals include up to 40% off individual products, plus 30% off when you mix and match a huge range of items to create a bespoke smart lighting package.

For example, you can pick up a Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for just £89.99 (was £149.99) to create a more immersive desktop gaming setup. Connect it to a Philips Hue Play Sync Box via HDMI and the light strip will extend the colors from the edges of your screen around your monitor to effectively blur its edges.

You can also grab a Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance starter kit for only £90.99 (was £129.99) including two bulbs - either screw or bayonet fitting - and the Hue Bridge that connects them to your Wi-Fi network and other Hue devices in your home.

Today's best Philips Hue deals

30% off Philips Hue mix and match Take your pick from a huge array of bulbs, lamps, switches, sensors and other Philips Hue devices and save 30% when you add two or more items to your basket. It's the perfect opportunity to extend your existing setup, or start a new one.

Up to 40% off Philips Hue lights and bundles There are huge savings on selected individual Hue lights, cameras, and bundles - including 40% off Hue Play light strips and 30% off White and Colour Ambiance starter kits including two bulbs and a Hue Bridge.

Philips Hue bulbs, strips, and lamps are some of the best smart lights you can buy, but the price often holds people back from investing in a full home setup. Thanks to these Black Friday deals that's no longer an issue, so move fast to grab the ones you want before they sell out.

