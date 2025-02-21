Apple's powerful iPad Pro M4 drops to its lowest price yet at Amazon

Amazon has a way of stacking discounts on top of discounts--if you can find them. You can even save extra cash when buying premium products like Apple's latest iPad Pro. Right now, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) with 512GB for $1,049 (was $1,199). It may look like $1,099.99, but with the $50 off promo, it drops down to a new record-low price.

The iPad Pro M4 is Apple's most powerful tablet. While it comes in an 11 and 13-inch version, this deal only applies to the 11-inch one. Apple barely discounts its best products, so you'd better act fast. The 256GB one, previously on sale with the same discount, has already sold out.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon At first glance, it might seem like the Apple iPad Pro M4 is on sale for its lowest price yet. However, if you act now, you can get it for an additional $50 off at checkout. This deal only applies to the 512GB option. For a tablet that's basically as powerful as a laptop, this is probably the biggest discount you can expect outside of a major holiday. It runs on the same M4 as the Macbook Pro weighs less than the Macbook Air, and lasts nearly 15 hours on one charge.

In our iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) review, we highlighted strengths including performance, build, and battery life. It runs on the same processor as the latest Macbook Pro and boasts a lighter, thinner body to boot. It lasted almost 15 hours during testing, which could last most folks at least two days. Gaming and other battery intensive activities could bring that down, but still. The OLED screen is a nice plus.

All those features and more make the iPad Pro M4 a powerhouse tablet that rivals modern laptops, minus the fact it can only use iPadOS. Students and workers alike can use it as a portable productivity machine. If that sounds appealing to you, I'd consider this deal while it lasts, especially with the deal on the 512GB version.

The iPad Pro M4 is our best premium tablet, but if you're interested in other options, you can take a look at the rest of our best tablet list. If paying over $1,000 for a tablet is a little out of budget, browse our best cheap tablets instead.