Amazon UK launches a surprise weekend sale – here are the 18 best deals I'd buy

With the Easter bank holiday approaching, the sales are ramping up again at various retailers. And that includes Amazon, where there are dozens of strong deals available this weekend on smart home tech, Apple gear, laptops, and more. Take a look through the deals yourself, or scroll on down for 18 top picks I'd buy.

• Browse today's best deals at Amazon

One deal worth jumping on immediately if you're after some new earbuds is the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £189 (was £229). This is just £10 more than the lowest-ever price for these popular and highly-rated buds, so it's likely the cheapest price we'll see until Prime Day in July.

Elsewhere, you can get the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for £59.99 (was £99.99), save a huge £300 on the powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x, and get the excellent Sonos Era 100 for a great low price of £199 (was £249).

Obviously, there isn't the number of savings you'd expect from a major sale, but there are some surprisingly good deals across a number of tech categories this weekend at Amazon. Check out more info on all of the deals I recommend buying below.

This weekend's 18 best deals at Amazon UK

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £30.49 at Amazon Amazon has a massive discount on this wireless outdoor security camera and it's just 50p more expensive than the price we saw during the recent spring sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Apple Watch Series 10: was £429 now £379 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch and it's now down to within £10 of its lowest-ever price at Amazon. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes advanced health features like ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. Like past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track your activity level and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon At just £20 more than the lowest-ever price, the Beats Studio Pro has all you could need from headphones in this price range. There’s the Beats custom acoustic platform, which delivers great bass and immersive sound. Lossless audio is possible via USB-C, while Bluetooth offers one-touch pairing with Apple devices. Active noise cancellation is good and there’s personalized spatial audio, so it keeps you hooked. Up to 40 hours of battery life is pretty good, too, given the performance involved.

Apple iPad A14 (2022): was £329 now £249.99 at Amazon If you want to go for the modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet, then this iPad A14 is at its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £44.99 at Amazon This deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £44.99 – that's its lowest price ever. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. It can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the Blink Video Doorbell down to £29.99 – another return to a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £17.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is the same record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

With Prime Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £861.54 now £599.99 at Amazon Display - 14-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is quite the combination of specs for the price, including a modern Snapdragon X Plus processor, a welcome performance-boosting 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD. These will make a lot of work and everyday tasks a breeze, and you get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 19 hours. Plus, there's a gorgeous OLED display that delivers a clear and crisp image that's good for watching videos at the end of the day.

With Prime Stellar Blade: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Stellar Blade was one of last year's biggest PS5 exclusive games and it's now down to its cheapest price yet for Prime members. The debut game from Korean developer Shift Up is a stylish and flashy sci-fi action RPG with tight combat and a fascinating post-apocalyptic world to explore. Comparisons to Nier Automata are easy to make – and it borrows a lot of elements of the Dark Souls series – but this is still a solid game in its own right.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack): was £119 now £87 at Amazon The best-selling Apple AirTags are rarely discounted, so this is a good opportunity to take advantage of a good saving. This four-pack is just £3 more than the deal we saw over Black Friday, too. These are a great way to keep track of a child's backpack or anything you don't want to lose. Just attach the Apple AirTag and your iPhone will locate it with a touch of a button.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet: was £369.99 now £269 at Amazon Display - 11 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 838

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Amazon seems to think this is returned often due to low quality, but we're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar. This super-cheap deal on the flexible 11-inch ChromeOS laptop brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought it offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it offers solid everyday performance and enough storage for your essential files and applications.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.