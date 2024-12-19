The 'great value' Google Pixel Tablet drops to a record-low price of $279 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is about delivering all-round functionality at a great price. So, if you're looking for an impressive tablet that doubles as a smart display, then you can give up your search right now. Also, thanks to a 30% discount, you can buy the Google Pixel Tablet at Amazon for $279 (was $399.99).

The Google Pixel Tablet might not have made its way into our guide to the best tablets but it's still a great option for anyone seeking a reliable tablet at its cheapest price yet. The 11-inch screen and Google Tensor G2 chip with Google AI provide all the performance most people need for general everyday use, media streaming, video calls and smart home features.

Today’s best Google Pixel Tablet deals

Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Google Pixel Tablet is part tablet, part smart display. This means that every time you're done using it, simply put it on the side and enjoy it as a smart home display. There’s a battery life of up to 12 hours, and it works well for streaming shows, playing games, or simply browsing online. Get it now for the same record-low price it was available for over Black Friday.

In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we gave it the following verdict: "It’s not the most premium slate for the price, and it’s smaller than you’d expect, but it delivers in some impactful ways, including great performance and great sound".

It has the benefit of some useful Home Screen controls, even if some apps can look a little cumbersome on it compared to your phone. The highlight is how well it streams shows with a vibrant screen and immersive audio, making it a strong entertainment device.

The tablet is also great for playing games and editing photos due to its speedy processor and useful features you’d only otherwise see on Google Pixel phones.

If the Google Pixel Tablet isn't for you, there are plenty of other tablet deals around, including iPads and Samsung tablets. You can also save more by checking out our Amazon discount codes page.