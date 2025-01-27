Skip the Tab S10 – the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra drops to its lowest price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 range has been discontinued now that the Tab S10 is the main lineup of tablets from the manufacturer. They may be older devices but they are still perfectly useable and powerful – and now there's a chance to score one for a fantastic price in this limited-time deal at Best Buy.

Head over to the retailer where you can find the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $799.99 (was $1,199.99) – that's the best price ever for the top-end version of the manufacturer's last-generation tablet. It's still a great all-round device with a large 14.6-inch AMOLED display, a reasonable 256GB of storage and an included S-Pen to make navigation and doodling a breeze.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Samsung Even though the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been discontinued in favor of the new S10 range, this is still one high-end tablet. It's packed with powerful features, such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the S8 models, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, and it's now available for its lowest price yet.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is by far one of the biggest and best tablets that Samsung has made. It boasts a vibrant 14.6-inch AMOLED display that is capable of refresh rates up to 120 Hz and resolutions up to 2960 x 1848. Everything looks and plays great on this tablet.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU helps this tablet rival the most basic of laptops if you're after a device for general use. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a brilliant deal for a portable device that doubles up perfectly well as a workstation if you attach a keyboard and mouse.

