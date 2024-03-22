New Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite leak hints at the budget tablet's specs

We've been hearing a lot about the 2024 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in recent days, and now a fresh leak has hinted at some of the specs we can expect to see in this potential competitor to the 11th-generation iPad.

This leak comes from Samsung itself: the Samsung Ireland website to be specific (via Notebookcheck), which seems to have accidentally published a listing for the device ahead of time.



The listing may get pulled, but the internet has already had a good look at it – and it mentions a 10.4-inch screen running at a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, an unidentified 2.4GHz processor and 4GB of RAM inside, and both 64GB and 128GB storage options.

As far as cameras go – if you're thinking of snapping photos and videos with your tablet – we're looking at an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front, while video tops out at 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Stick to what you know

Could this be the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite? (Image credit: Samsung)

If you're wondering how those specs compare to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that launched in 2022, they're pretty much identical. It looks as though the tablet will get a processor boost this time around, and not much else.

Assuming a new version of this tablet does appear, it'll be the third one to use the same name. The first Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appeared back in 2020, and it got a refresh in 2022, but Samsung has chosen not to update the numbering as the years have passed. The pretty closely follows what Apple does with its entry-level iPad, giving it a regular speed bump while keeping the same name.

As for pricing, the option to buy the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't yet working on the Samsung Ireland website, so we can't tell you how much it'll cost.

We've previously seen leaked images giving us some idea of what this budget Android tablet is going to look like, and it's also shown up in a regulatory database, which means the device should be made official in the very near future.

