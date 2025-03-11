Need a super-cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 has dropped to $44.99

Amazon's cheapest tablet just got even cheaper

Amazon Fire 7 tablet
(Image credit: Future)

It isn't just Prime Day when you can bag fantastic deals on the full lineup of Amazon products. Right now, for example, you can pick up the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for only $44.99 (was $59.99) on Amazon. That's only $5 more than its record-low price.

This 25% discount is only available on the denim colorway but at least that's still a fairly neutral option. It's also a very affordable way to get a basic entry-level tablet with 16GB of storage and an impressive all-day battery life.

It won't break any performance records or be up there with the best Android tablets but for light use, web browsing and streaming media it's more than up to the task for very little money.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Amazon Fire 7 tablet: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Looking for a portable entertainment and web-browsing device? The Amazon Fire 7 is a smart and affordable tablet ideal for those with undemanding needs. With 13 hours of battery life, you can watch shows, browse the web, and catch up on social media all day long. It also has Alexa built in so the tablet doubles up as a smart home hub. At $44.99 it's an absolute steal and only $5 more than the cheapest price I've ever seen.

View Deal

The Amazon Fire 7 might be a few years old now but it's still got a lot to offer as you can read about in our Amazon Fire 7 (2022) review. At seven inches, this is by far the best Fire tablet for taking with you wherever you go.

The tablet is also packed full of Amazon services on top of all the browsing and streaming functionality that you would expect in a tablet. We particularly love the show mode, which turns it into a smart home display.

It won't blow you away with its performance and will struggle with advanced games or more demanding jobs, but at only $44.99 you can bag yourself a portable tablet that is a bigger alternative to your phone.

The Amazon Fire 7 doesn't pack a huge amount of power but it still makes it into our best cheap tablets guide. If you're looking for something with superior performance then take a look at our guide to the best Android tablets.

Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

