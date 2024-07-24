Who needs Prime Day? The best iPad for most people drops to all-time low price

The best iPad for most people is the iPad 10.9 (2022) and Amazon has gradually been dropping its price over the last few months. That means you can now get the Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) at Amazon for $299.99 (was $349) - its lowest-ever price.

Despite being two years old, it has absolutely no problems keeping up with the latest and greatest. Professional creatives may be more tempted by the iPad Pro but for most people who want to play games and stream movies, the iPad 10.9 is more than up to it. It's hard to imagine the price of this iPad dropping any lower any time soon so if you're after a great deal on an Apple tablet, this is your best option.

Today's best Apple iPad 10.9 deal

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299.99 at Amazon

The best iPad for most people has dropped to under $300, matching the previous record-low. The two-year-old iPad might not pack a modern Apple chip but it's still more than powerful enough to do what most users need. The USB-C connection means you also won't have to worry about the old Lightning connector. This iPad will last you years and this deal represents a great investment if you need a capable everyday tablet.

Lance Ulanoff called it "a worthy addition to our best tablets list" in his iPad 10.9 (2022) review, where he also awarded it 4.5 stars out of five. If you're already an owner of an iPhone or a Mac, then getting an iPad is a bit of a no-brainer because it'll fit right into your existing ecosystem.

The 10.9-inch display is big enough to make it significantly larger than any smartphone and therefore useful for watching films and playing games that require more screen real estate. The front and back cameras are also reasonable but unlikely to provide better results than the latest smartphones.

If you're planning on using this tablet for journeys, then the all-day battery life will be a dream come true. it is possible to get a 5G network connection on this tablet but that comes at an additional price.

Tablets are great for playing games, watching movies, and performing all those admin tasks that can't be easily done on a phone. To find the right one for your needs, check out our guide to the best tablets or read why our mobiles editor would still buy an iPad instead of an Android tablet.