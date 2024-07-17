The 10.2 iPad from 2021 is still worth it three years on – check out this bargain Prime Day deal before it runs out
The 9th-gen iPad is one of the best value tablets around
We're in the final stages of Amazon Prime Day, and there's still plenty of great tablet deals to be had, such as this 9th generation iPad 10.2 on sale for $249 at Amazon US and £294 at Amazon UK.
It may be from 2021, but we still rank it as the best iPad if you're on a budget - even more so thanks to this current sale price. And as iPads are pretty great at lasting a long time, you can rest assured there's plenty of power in this older Apple tablet for all but the most demanding of games and tasks.
Apple devices often command premium price tags, but the offer on this 9th generation is one of the rare exceptions. This deal applies to the Wi-Fi-only version (no 5G) with 64GB of storage space. However, models with this added cellular capability are also available, as are 256GB variants. Both Silver and Space Gray colorways are here too.
Today's best iPad 10.2 (2021) deals
iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329 now $249 at Amazon
The iPad 10.2 has been available at this low price for over six months now – and briefly dipped to $229 in that period – but this offer remains a great deal. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.
iPad 10.2 (2021): was £329 now £294 at Amazon
Not as spectacular a sale as in the US, but the iPad 10.2 (2021) is still on offer in the UK nonetheless with a 10% discount. the 256GB and cellular models are also on sale, just as in the US.
As we found during our iPad 10.2 (2021) review, it's a quick performer, with the then-new A13 Bionic chip being a "solid upgrade" over the A12. It also coped with multitasking well, which was aided by software tweaks that allowed for the moving of widgets and a new split-screen implementation.
The front camera is also much improved over its predecessor, with a 12MP ultra-wide lens that can automatically keep you in the center of the frame during video calls.
If you want to use your iPad for sketching and other artistic creations, then then good new is that the 2021 iPad 10.2 is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. However, it isn't compatible with any beyond that, which is a shame since the second-generation stylus offered a better charging and storage solution, as well as a customizable button.
If you're worried about being left behind as newer and faster tablet technology develops, then it might put you at ease to know that the iPad 10.2 (2021) is compatible with the latest iPadOS 17.
If you're after more great iPad deals while they're still around this Prime Day, then check out our round up of the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals. If you want to see other tablets that are on sale, then we also have a Prime Day tablets deals page that includes offers on Fire, Kindle, and Samsung devices.
Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he had experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.