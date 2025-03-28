Sometimes it’s best to fully power off your iPad, whether it’s for a long period of storage, to save energy, or simply just to take a break.

However, pressing the iPad’s power button doesn’t actually switch the tablet all the way off, so apps can still run in the background and new information can still be received over the internet. Annoying, right?

Luckily, switching your iPad off is pretty easy – keep reading for a guide on how to switch off every model of iPad.

Your iPad – that's it.

Quick steps for how to turn off an iPad

If you have an iPad with a home button, press and hold the power button

If you have an iPad with no home button, press and hold the power button and either volume button at the same time

When the power off slider appears, drag it from left to right

Step-by-step guide on how to turn off an iPad

1. Hold down the power button (Image: © Apple) Firstly, find the iPad’s power button – that’s the slim button at the top edge of the frame when the iPad is held vertically. If you have an iPad with a home button, hold down the power button until a power off slider appears. If your iPad has no home button, hold down the power button and either volume button until the power off slider appears.

2. Drag the power off slider (Image: © Jamie Richards / Future) Once the power off slider appears, simply drag the white circular icon from left to right. The screen will switch off, indicating the iPad is powering down. You can turn your iPad on again by holding down the power button until the white Apple logo appears.

You might also like