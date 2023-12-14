Hey, teacher! The best iPad for students is still on sale at Amazon

Given their impressive versatility and unbeatable portability, the best tablets have become a viable – if not preferable – alternative to cumbersome laptops on college campuses, and Amazon continues to offer the best iPad for students, the Apple iPad Air (2022), for a record-low price in both the US and UK.

Right now, Apple’s fifth-generation iPad Air is still available for just $499.99 (down from $599) in the US, while UK shoppers can also pick up the iPad Air (2022) for a Cyber Monday-equalling £628 (down from £699) at Amazon. Note, though, that those in the latter region will have to wait until after Christmas for their new iPad to arrive, owing to the popularity of this long-running Amazon deal.

In our best tablets guide, we describe the iPad Air (2022) as “a more affordable version of the iPad Pro” owing to its fast and efficient M1 chip, 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 support, and 12MP front and rear-facing cameras. It also boasts a long-lasting battery, making it the perfect choice for students or professionals who don’t need the size of Apple’s top-tier iPad Pro, but still want the latter’s power and portability.

Today's best iPad Air (2022) deal

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB)

US: was $599 now $499 at Amazon

UK: was £669 now £628 at Amazon

The iPad Air (2022) offers many of the same features as the much pricier iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions – including outdoors. Coupled with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard, it's a truly flexible device that can easily handle schoolwork, note-taking, and drawing, as well as streaming videos.

If you’re a regular reader of TechRadar, you may know that Apple’s next-generation iPads – which could include a new iPad Air – are expected to arrive in March 2024. Fortunately, though (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), these new devices are rumored to be little more than “minor iPad refreshes.” So you needn’t worry about missing out on game-changing tablet features by picking up Apple’s current iPad Air model today.

For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!

More holiday sales in the US