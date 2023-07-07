Early Amazon Prime Day deal drops the 9th-gen iPad to a record low of just $249

Amazon offers several great deals on its Apple iPad just ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, specifically the 9th-gen 10.2-inch iPad model. It's previous pricing of $329 was already pretty reasonable considering its size and specs, but the latest sale makes it even more compelling.

The 9th-gen Apple iPad is now only $249 for the 64GB version once you apply the $29, an absolute steal of a price. If you want the 256GB version, that's now only $399 instead of $479. Both versions come in either white or grey, which isn't the best selection in color but still some choice for those who prefer a more affordable tablet versus a flashier one.

If you want a flashier tablet with the latest specs, Amazon also offers the 10th-gen iPad for $399 for the 64GB version, a discount from its original $449 pricing. Better yet, you can get this tablet in several colors, including blue, yellow, red, and white. Remember that the silver version is slightly more expensive than the other colors.

This is easily the best tablet out there right now, and thanks to these price cuts, they're even more affordable than ever. So if you need an all-around streaming machine that can handle productivity work, this is an excellent deal to invest in.

Today's best Apple iPad deals

9th-gen Apple iPad (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

This is one of the best tablets on the market and was already an affordable choice before. But thanks to this 15% price drop plus the $29 coupon, it's even cheaper to invest in. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch retina display, Wi-Fi, and 12MP front/8MP back camera as well.

9th-gen Apple iPad (256GB): was $479 now $399 at Amazon

This is one of the best tablets on the market and was already an affordable, if not slightly more expensive, choice before. But thanks to this 17% price drop, it's even cheaper to invest in. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch retina display, Wi-Fi, and 12MP front/8MP back camera, and this version features far more memory.

10th-gen Apple iPad (64GB): was $479 now $399 at Amazon

This is one of the best tablets on the market and was already an affordable, if not slightly more expensive, choice before. But thanks to this 17% price drop, it's even cheaper to invest in. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, Wi-Fi 6, and 12MP front/112MP back camera, and this version features far more memory.

We've got three great deals for several Apple iPad tablets, including both 9th and 10th-generation versions. Both feature some excellent specs that put it at the top of the market.

The 9th-gen version has the A13 Bionic CPU with two large high-performance CPU cores and four energy-efficient CPU cores as well as a 10.2-inch retina display, Wi-Fi support, and 12MP front/8MP back camera.

The 10th-gen version updates some specs from the previous generation including the A14 Bionic CPU that features two high-performance cores called Firestorm and four energy-efficient cores called Icestorm. It also has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 12MP front/12MP back camera.

The only downside is that compared to other tablets on the market, this one is still a bit costly. But you're also paying for the display quality and specs, which most other tablets can't top.

