The latest Apple iPad Pro returns to a record-low price at Best Buy

The best iPads still dominate much of the tablet market and with the most recent models boasting the unbelievably powerful M4 chips it's easy to see why. Unfortunately, they're not always that affordable but we have spotted that you can now get the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) at Best Buy for $899 (was $999) - that's a return to the record-low price.

This deal is for the 11-inch model, although there is also a $100 discount on the 13-inch alternative. This is a great option for those who need a little more screen real estate. If you're set on having an iPad Pro then you might benefit from reading our iPad Pro (2024) vs iPad Pro (2022) comparison before making your decision.

Today's best Apple iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy

This iPad Pro features a high-resolution liquid retina XDR display, incredible battery life, and 256GB of storage. These specs are impressive already but when paired with the latest M4 chip you get a tablet that is truly special indeed. The power makes it possible to effortlessly perform even the most demanding of tasks, including photo and video editing as well as gaming. Getting $100 off a tablet that could double as a laptop is not bad at all.

When we tested the larger 13-inch version for our iPad Pro (M4) review, we were so impressed we called it the best tablet Apple has ever made. Offering excellent performance, a slick OLED display, a thin and light design, and some terrific battery life, this tablet delivers everything required to run the latest pro apps, including photo and video editing apps.

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) is well worth considering even if you're on the lookout for a laptop. The size, power, and storage will set you up very nicely for pushing your productivity to new heights.

Not everyone wants an iPad, which is why we've compared all our favorites from different manufacturers. All the results are in our best tablets guide with categories to enable you to hone in on exactly which will be the right fit for you.