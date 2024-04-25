Google may ditch the dock and re-release the Pixel Tablet at a lower price alongside an official stylus and keyboard

Google could simply refresh its Pixel Tablet rather than launch a second-generation model at Google I/O 2024 on May 14.

That’s according to Dealabs and tipster @billbil_kun who claim that rather than launch the Google Pixel Tablet 2, the search giant will reveal a mildly refreshed Pixel Tablet packaged without its speaker-charging dock, all for a lower price.

Dealabs provided detailed pricing information for the Pixel Tablet relaunch, stating that the 128GB tablet-only model will be listed at €609, approximately £520 / $650 / AU$1000, making it €70 cheaper than the current model.

However, the conversion isn't exact for the US and Australia, where it's still cheaper at $499 / AU$899, but is also expected to follow a comparable lower price point. Additionally, a 256GB version may also be available for €729, making it €50 less than the current model.

However, tipster @MysteryLupin claims that in addition to launching a refreshed Pixel Tablet, Google will also unveil an official stylus pen and Bluetooth keyboard, each costing around €100, which roughly converts to £85 / $100 / AU$160. He states the accessories will be available in the same Hazel and Porcelain colors as the Pixel Tablet.

If accurate, an official stylus and keyboard line-up would provide better compatibility and potentially unique features, as there are currently only third-party options for Pixel Tablet keyboards and digital pens. This would make the Pixel tablet a more attractive option for anyone focusing on productivity, note-taking and sketching.

Other rumors suggest the updated Pixel Tablet could feature the newer Tensor G3 chip, which was used in the Pixel 8 series and will likely be included in the upcoming Pixel 8a instead of the older G2 in the current Pixel Tablet.



However, the Pixel Tablet refresh will likely maintain the same hardware and design, explaining its lower price. If the updated chip rumor proves true, it could enhance the tablet's performance and improve its battery life. But it's improbable that Google would incorporate the rumored upcoming Tensor G4 chip into anything other than the Pixel 9 series and potentially a Pixel Tablet 2.

