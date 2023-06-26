Forget the Google Pixel Tablet – the Samsung Tab S8 just scored a huge discount

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB, Wi-Fi)

Was: AU$1,099

Now: AU$692 on Amazon

Overview: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is part of Samsung’s range of premium tablets, rivalling the iPad and other Android options such as the Google Pixel Tablet. Unlike iPads, the Tab S8 ships with a stylus, making it a great choice if you want to use it for drawing, gaming or note-taking right out of the box. The 11-inch display is clear and bright, so it’s well-suited for watching movies and TV shows, or making video calls.

Key features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, 11-inch LCD display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 12MP front camera, 13MP main camera (rear), 6MP ultra-wide (rear), 8,000mAh battery, microSD card slot, S Pen stylus.

Product launched: February 2022

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched for AU$1,099, and it’s often still sold at this launch price, with an occasional discount available. Earlier in the EOFY sales, the Tab S8 dropped down to AU$816, but Amazon has now taken it a step further. With its newly discounted price of AU$692, it’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this Android tablet.

Price comparison: Samsung: AU$824.25 | The Good Guys: AU$819 | JB Hi-Fi: AU$824

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a premium Android tablet, equipped with a stunning LCD screen, good cameras and a surprisingly long battery life of close to 13 hours. While the Tab S8 is an alternative to Apple’s iPads, it can’t quite compete with the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022), which comes with a mini-LED display and phenomenal power. But, if you’re already in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem and you want a stylus included, the Galaxy Tab S8 is an excellent choice.

Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a premium Android tablet with a bright screen, good cameras and a long battery life. The S Pen stylus is also included when you buy, so you won’t have to fork out extra like you would with Apple’s iPads. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at AU$692, so it’s absolutely worth jumping on.

Don’t buy it if: You want a higher-quality display or laptop-level power. If these are the kind of specs you’re after, consider the latest iPad Pro which is outfitted with a mini-LED screen and a M2 processor – the same CPU you’ll find in Apple's MacBook Air.