You can save £100 on the Kindle Scribe ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

We’re less than a week away from Amazon’s next Prime Day with Big Deals Day starting on October 8 and running into October 9. Amazon isn't waiting around until then though as it's already launched some early sales including this Kindle Scribe for £229.99 (was £329.99) – a 30% discount.

The £100 saving has been beaten in the past for Prime members when it dropped to £209.99 back in July but this is the lowest it’s ever been for non-Prime members. The Kindle Scribe isn’t just about reading on the move but also allows you to sketch out notes and in-book annotations so it’s great if you want to create and consume.

Today’s best Kindle deal

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is bigger and better than other Amazon ereaders. It has a great-looking 10.2-inch screen with 300ppi, so it’s just like looking at a regular page in a book – but with the added benefit of working well as a sketchpad. It comes with a basic pen to use with the ability to convert handwritten notes to text. Its large front-lit display is two times larger than the Kindle Paperwhite and it boasts weeks of battery life.

Predictably, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle for note taking but it’s also a powerful ereader for anyone who wants to read on a big screen. It isn’t water-resistant which may be an issue for some but it’s perfect for that extra amount of screen space.

In our Kindle Scribe review, we described it as a “great Kindle if you want to read on the biggest, sharpest screen possible” with its writing features being a “nice addition”. Basically, it’s the ereader for people who don’t want to buy a tablet but want an ereader and notebook all-in-one.

Using it is a pleasant experience even if it needs more books to be able to “write on” and potentially an update to allow for writing in the margin of books. Initially pricey, that’s less of an issue at the moment.

If you don’t need the note taking capabilities of the Kindle Scribe, there are other Kindle deals around. Alternatively, for something more packed with features, there are tablet deals to check out too.