Don't wait for the Prime Day Kindle deals – great value Kobo ereaders are on sale now

We finally have a date for when this year's Prime Day deals will officially emerge but what if you don’t want to wait that long? If you’re not committed to one of the best Kindles that are likely to pop up in the sales, how about a Kobo ereader instead? Right now, you can buy the Kobo Clara BW (Black & White) at Kobo for £99.99 (was £119.99) or the Kobo Clara Colour for £124.99 (was £139.99).

Kobo deals don’t tend to pop up as frequently as discounts on any of Amazon’s Kindles. The saving of up to £20 is pretty good on an already well-priced item. The Kobo Clara is our pick for both the best mid-range and the best colour ereader in our best ereader guide.

Kobo Clara BW: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Kobo

The Kobo Clara BW has a glare-free E Ink Carta 1300 HD black and white screen which looks great for reading. It has a Dark Mode or ComfortLight Pro mode for adjusting brightness and reducing blue light, while it’s also waterproof for reading in the pool. For the ecologically conscious, it’s also made from recycled and ocean-bound plastic which is reassuring, especially at this price.

Kobo Clara Colour: was £139.99 now £124.99 at Kobo

The Kobo Clara Colour is a lot like the BW version but with a full-colour picture. It has a soothing-looking colour palette at a far more affordable price than many other colour eReaders. It also promises no glare and the option to highlight different lines in different colours. One to go for if you prefer more vibrant imagery than going black and white.

The Amazon Kindle range may be the one with the bigger brand recognition but the Kobo range is surprisingly good for the price.

It's more affordable while still packing in key features like automatically reducing blue light as you read, the option to adjust the font size and even line spacing. That means a more comfortable read than you might get from a tablet or your phone, and without the distraction of notifications.

Both models provide 16GB of storage space so you can easily fit in 12,000 ebooks or up to 75 Kobo Audiobooks. Just like a Kindle, it's the convenience that comes from being able to simply take your ereader with you while having a huge supply of books to choose from at any time.

If you're committed to the idea of Amazon's ereader, then keep an eye on our guide to all the Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals which will be updated with the best offers as soon as the sale starts.