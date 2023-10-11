Car journeys are about to get more peaceful once I secure this Fire Tablet Prime Day deal

Uh oh, there’s a raised voice coming from the back of the car, “Dad, she’s been watching it for ages!”. A swift reply ensues, “I haven’t had 15 minutes yet”.

Now it gets physical, “It’s my turn!”. “Stop snatching!” Sound familiar? Yes, it’s the soundtrack to many a family car journey, where there’s a single tablet to share out.

And although a single tablet at least keeps one child occupied for a while (under the impatient glare of another), I’ve long been toying with the idea of a second one – if not for my children, for us parents – and I would've done so if an iPad wasn’t so expensive.

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Picking up an iPad for the kids is a bit of a stretch on the purse strings, but there’s another more sensible option, especially on Prime Day deals: an Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet. They may not have the same processing power as the latest iPads, but let’s be honest, an iPad is a bit overkill for the casual watching and games that my young kids will mostly use it for anyway.

Amazon’s own products almost always receive a healthy discount, specifically on Prime Day, and then go right back up to full price immediately after, so today is probably going to be the day that I bite the bullet and pick up the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, which is reduced from $149.99 to $74.99 for the 2022 version – that’s a particularly decent 50% off.

If I’m feeling particularly flashy, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is 40% off and down from $199.99 to $119.99. It’s since been replaced by a 2023 model with a 25% snappier performance, but which is a lot pricier (although still cheaper than a new iPad). However, the 2021 model is sufficient for my family's needs and within budget.

But with such a good deal on the smaller 8-inch version, that’s the one I’ll most likely go for, and it’s not out of the question for me to pick up two of those Fire tablets at the same time.

Those long car journeys are about to get more peaceful…

Prime Day Fire Tablet deals (US)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 - 50% off

Another Prime Day another price slash of its Fire Tablets, but 50% off this Pro Tablet recommended for kids aged 6-12 is a steal and it'll be back up in price once Prime Day is done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (2021): was $199.99 now $119.99 - 40% off

Not quite the same discount as the 8-inch model, but 40% off this larger 10-inch Pro model recommended for kids aged 6-12 is still a good deal and it'll be back up in price once Prime Day is done.

Prime Day Fire Tablet deals (UK)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet (2022): was £149.99 now £89.99 - 40% off

Another Prime Day another price slash of its Fire Tablets, but 40% off this Pro Tablet recommended for kids aged 6-12 is a steal and it'll be back up in price once Prime Day is done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet (2021): was £209.99 now £139.99 - 33% off

Not quite the same discount as the 8-inch model, but 33% off this larger 10-inch Pro model recommended for kids aged 6-12 is still a good deal and it'll be back up in price once Prime Day is done.

See more of the best Amazon Fire tablet deals and look forward to the upcoming Black Friday deals event.