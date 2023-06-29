Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet deals 2023: everything we know

Cold drinks, sunglasses and... deals. It's that time of year when the sun comes out and discounts roll in – Prime Day is here on July 11! If you're after an affordable Amazon Fire tablet to ensure the kids are entertained on your next road trip to the beach, read on.

We're just weeks away from Amazon Prime Day, so we figured it was time to assemble all the useful information we already have to ensure you're equipped to land yourself a great deal on a Fire tablet, once new offers are available.

We already have a shortlist of what we consider to be the best Amazon Fire tablets, with some of the top entries not necessarily being the latest; leaving the door open for even greater discounts in some cases. Reductions have sat at up to around 50% in the past.

Check out our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, if you want to see what we thought of one of the latest entries in the Fire tablet line, or read up on the company's first true rival to some of the best iPads, the recently-released Amazon Fire Max 11.

If nothing here ends up grabbing your interest, you could always check out our general Amazon Prime Day tablet deals roundup too.

Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet deals: FAQs

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) (Image credit: Amazon)

When will Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet deals be available?

For 2023, Amazon has scheduled Prime Day to run across July 11 and July 12, with the first swathe of deals being made available at midnight, which is when we suspect first-party offerings – including the company's Fire tablet line – to instantly receive reductions.

There is, however, precedent for the odd deal to crop up early, so it's worth checking in here again just ahead of Prime Day 2023 proper too (maybe even bookmark it, if Fire tablets are explicitly what you're hoping to find discounts on).

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

If you're not clued up on how Prime Day works, other retailers (think Best Buy and the like) may also offer seasonal discounts in light of people's awareness of events like Prime Day, for those looking to snap up any of the deals Amazon itself has to offer (include the best Prime Day Fire tablet deals), then yes, you'll need an active Amazon Prime membership in order to benefit from any offers during the Prime Day period.

Typically, whether you're activating a new subscription or renewing an existing one, right now it'll cost you $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or $139 / £95 for the yearly plan.

If you're a true newcomer, however, you won't have to pay anything to reap the benefits of Prime Day discounts this year, as Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime that includes all the benefits you've likely heard about from existing subscribers: speedy, free delivery on select items, access to Prime Video and Amazon Music Unlimited, cloud photo storage and a host of e-books if you're in possession of one of the best Kindles.

The main caveat to picking up the 30-day Amazon Prime trial is that it's only open to new members and we'd suggest setting a reminder to cancel your subscription if you don't plan of continuing to use the service after those 30 days are up.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day Fire tablet deals: what to expect

Amazon plays a part in most of the biggest online deals periods each year, with Prime Day being one of a number of major sales events, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which run in succession toward the end of each calendar year.

Prime Day is so influential now that even other retails look to price-match products or dish out their own discounts over the same sales period. Take a look our rundown of the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals currently available. We update the list regularly and include offers from a range of retailers, not just Amazon.

As for Fire tablet deals specific to Prime Day this year, history has taught us that Amazon isn't afraid to slash the already-low prices of its own-brand slates, with reductions as extensive as 50% off, in some cases. Here's hoping, history repeats itself, and better yet, even newer entries like the aforementioned Fire Max 11 see some reductions too.

Here's a handful of last year's Fire tablet deals, to give you an idea of what to expect.

Last year's Prime Day Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7: $64.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Budget-minded tablet users looking for a trimmed-down tablet should check out this Prime Day deal. The back-to-basics Fire 7, which we found to be a solid option in our Amazon Fire 7 review, is now under $50. That's actually a steal for a tablet you can use for media consumption, book reading, checking emails, and organizing your everyday life.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - With this 50% discount, you're getting Amazon's biggest tablets for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - The Fire HD 10 Plus takes everything you love about the Fire HD 10 – including a 10.1" 1080p Full HD display and 4GB RAM – and adds the convenience of wireless charging, which makes it worth the upgrade. For Prime Day, the 32GB model is 42% off