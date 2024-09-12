The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is back to its cheapest price for non-Prime members

The Fire HD 10 Tablet falls in the middle of Amazon's range of basic but affordable tablets. Budget-conscious buyers or parents might be interested in the quality for the price and its straightforward features, including the larger screen compared to smaller models. And you can now get the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon for $89.99 (was $139.99).

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Amazon Fire HD 10 for non-Prime members this year, though it has been $10 lower in the past. This version of the cheapest Fire HD 10 tablet also includes lock screen ads and 32GB of storage.

However, there's the option to pay extra to remove ads and double the storage if you'd prefer. The ad-free option has also been discounted down to $104.99 (was $159.99) for the 32GB version right now.

Amazon's second-largest budget tablet just got a big price cut for non-Prime members. The Amazon Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch full HD display that handles all the basics you'd want from a cheap tablet. While the cheapest option is $89.99, you can also get an ad-free version for slightly more at $104.99 to eliminate the pesky ads that display on the lock screen as a default. If you want a solid tablet without paying so much, this one is a good compromise.

Those in the UK can also find a discount on the Amazon Fire HD 10 right now. It's not as strong as the one in the US, especially as we've seen it as low as £84.99 in the past – and even cheaper at £79.99 for Prime members. Based on that, we wouldn't suggest you hurry to pick up this deal today as there will likely be bigger savings later this year during the second Amazon Prime Day event in October (called Prime Big Deal Days) and the Black Friday sales in November. Still, if you need a decent budget tablet right now then this deal is OK, if not exceptional.

The Fire HD 10 refreshes its models every two or so years and this latest mode isn't much of a dramatic jump from the original but still upgrades it with a higher-res camera, slightly faster performance, and a lighter build. In our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review, we highlighted its hardiness, affordability, and Alexa integration as the most positive features.

Looks aren't everything, but they matter. The Amazon Fire HD 10 flaunts a 10-inch screen with 1080p full HD resolution support. Its durability means it works as a kid-friendly item that could handle some abuse; a tumbling test suggested it was 2.7 times more durable than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

Also, because the tablet can last up to 13 hours, you won't need to bring a charger to keep it alive all day long. And, as a bonus, it works with Amazon Stylus Pens for anyone who wants to use their tablet as a notebook.

