Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream: how to watch boxing FREE online from anywhere
Challenger Espinoza towers over the featherweight champion
Watch a Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream
Boxing fans can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza for FREE in Mexico. It's ESPN and ESPN Plus ($10.99) in the US. In the UK the fight is on Sky Sports, and in Canada it's on TSN. Use a VPN to unblock your preferred coverage if you're currently abroad. Full details on how to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza just below, as well as the full fight card.
|Date: Saturday, December 9
|Start time (main card): 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Dec 10) / 1pm AEDT (Dec 10)
|FREE live stream: TV Azteca
|Live streams: TSN Plus | ESPN Plus| Sky TV
|Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN
Ramirez vs Espinoza: preview
Robeisy Ramirez is hoping to round off a perfect year as he goes head-to-head against undefeated Rafael Espinoza at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday. The Cuban champion has put his WBO featherweight title on the line in the hope of setting up a huge unification bout within the division, but Espinoza mustn’t be taken lightly.
Southpaw Ramirez, whose record of 13-1 includes eight KOs, claimed the belt in April with the defeat of Isaac Dogboe by unanimous decision. His first defence of the title couldn’t have gone better, a TKO of Satoshi Shimizu, and a win over Espinoza should put him on the path towards bigger prizes.
Espinoza, however, is the most experienced of the two fighters, possesses an unblemished record, and at 6’ 1” towers over Ramirez, who stands at 5' 6". That’s a height advantage of seven inches. In addition, he has a reach advantage of six inches, and his 86% knockout power eclipses Ramirez’s 62%.
It’s fair to say that Espinoza appears to hold near-enough every possible advantage over his opponent. One thing missing from his arsenal, however, is experience fighting outside his homeland, and with this title showdown taking place in Florida, which has a sizeable Cuban population, the two-time Olympic Gold medallist Ramirez will absolutely have the crowd on his side.
Here's how to watch a Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
FREE Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream in Mexico
Lucky fight fans in Mexico can watch all the action live and for FREE on TV Azteca in the company of the entire Box Azteca team. Head over to Azteca 7 to pick up the live stream.
Of course, Azteca is only available inside Mexico. So if you're traveling outside of Mexico, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock Azteca 7 and watch the free live stream, as if you had been magically transported back to your home country. Details below.
How to live stream Ramirez vs Espinoza from abroad
If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.
The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.
Use a VPN to live stream Ramirez vs Espinoza from anywhere:
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN
We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.
Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached.
Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.
Never used a VPN before?
It's really easy...
1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.
2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Mexico' for TV Azteca or 'USA' for ESPN Plus.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home.
Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream: how to watch the fight in the US
The good news for boxing fans in the US is that Ramirez vs Espinoza is not a pay-per-view event. Instead, the fight is being shown on both ESPN and the ESPN Plus streaming service.
ESPN Plus' live coverage begins at 5.40pm ET / 2.40pm PT on Saturday afternoon, while ESPN joins the action at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The Ramirez vs Espinoza ring walks are expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.
How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza without cable
ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year.
But there's even better value to be had if you subscribe to ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.
And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads.
Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes the ESPN suite of channels as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.
FuboTV is an even more comprehensive cable replacement, that also includes ESPN, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month, but new users get $20 off their first month.
Travelling outside the US right now? Use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.
How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza: live stream in the UK
Ramirez vs Espinoza isn't a PPV in the UK either, with the fight being shown on Sky Sports. The catch is that you'll have to stay up extremely late to tune in.
Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with Ramirez and Espinoza expected to make their ring walks at around 4am.
If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.
Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also live stream Ramirez vs Espinoza using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza: live stream in Canada
Ramirez vs Espinoza is being shown on TSN2 in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. The ring walks are expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream.
If you don't have cable, you can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza via the TSN Plus streaming service, which costs $8 per month plus taxes.
If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.
Can you watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in Australia?
Unfortunately, Ramirez vs Espinoza hasn't been picked up by any broadcasters Down Under, which means you can't watch it live in Australia unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the fight, such as TSN Plus.
While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.
The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon.
Ramirez vs Espinoza full card
- Robeisy Ramirez (c) vs Rafael Espinoza – WBO featherweight title
- Xander Zayas vs Jorge Fortea – Junior middleweight
- Richard Torrez Jr. vs Curtis Harper – Heavyweight
- Bruce Carrington vs Jason Sanchez – Featherweight
- Jahi Tucker vs Francisco Daniel Veron – Junior middleweight
- Rohan Polanco vs Keith Hunter – Junior welterweight
- Tiger Johnson vs Jimmer Espinosa – Junior welterweight
- Damian Knyba vs Michael Coffie – Heavyweight
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK.
