Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream: how to watch boxing FREE online from anywhere

Boxing fans can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza for FREE in Mexico. It's ESPN and ESPN Plus ($10.99) in the US. In the UK the fight is on Sky Sports, and in Canada it's on TSN. Use a VPN to unblock your preferred coverage if you're currently abroad. Full details on how to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza just below, as well as the full fight card.

Ramirez vs Espinoza: preview

Robeisy Ramirez is hoping to round off a perfect year as he goes head-to-head against undefeated Rafael Espinoza at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Saturday. The Cuban champion has put his WBO featherweight title on the line in the hope of setting up a huge unification bout within the division, but Espinoza mustn’t be taken lightly.

Southpaw Ramirez, whose record of 13-1 includes eight KOs, claimed the belt in April with the defeat of Isaac Dogboe by unanimous decision. His first defence of the title couldn’t have gone better, a TKO of Satoshi Shimizu, and a win over Espinoza should put him on the path towards bigger prizes.

Espinoza, however, is the most experienced of the two fighters, possesses an unblemished record, and at 6’ 1” towers over Ramirez, who stands at 5' 6". That’s a height advantage of seven inches. In addition, he has a reach advantage of six inches, and his 86% knockout power eclipses Ramirez’s 62%.

It’s fair to say that Espinoza appears to hold near-enough every possible advantage over his opponent. One thing missing from his arsenal, however, is experience fighting outside his homeland, and with this title showdown taking place in Florida, which has a sizeable Cuban population, the two-time Olympic Gold medallist Ramirez will absolutely have the crowd on his side.

FREE Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream in Mexico

Lucky fight fans in Mexico can watch all the action live and for FREE on TV Azteca in the company of the entire Box Azteca team. Head over to Azteca 7 to pick up the live stream.

Of course, Azteca is only available inside Mexico. So if you're traveling outside of Mexico, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock Azteca 7 and watch the free live stream, as if you had been magically transported back to your home country. Details below.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Mexico' for TV Azteca or 'USA' for ESPN Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza: live stream in the US

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza: live stream in the UK

Ramirez vs Espinoza isn't a PPV in the UK either, with the fight being shown on Sky Sports. The catch is that you'll have to stay up extremely late to tune in. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with Ramirez and Espinoza expected to make their ring walks at around 4am. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also live stream Ramirez vs Espinoza using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza: live stream in Canada

Ramirez vs Espinoza is being shown on TSN2 in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night. The ring walks are expected at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Ramirez vs Espinoza live stream. If you don't have cable, you can watch Ramirez vs Espinoza via the TSN Plus streaming service, which costs $8 per month plus taxes. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Can you watch Ramirez vs Espinoza in Australia?

Unfortunately, Ramirez vs Espinoza hasn't been picked up by any broadcasters Down Under, which means you can't watch it live in Australia unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the fight, such as TSN Plus.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your preferred coverage without a hitch.

The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon.

