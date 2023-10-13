Netherlands vs France live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online

Netherlands vs France live stream

You can watch Netherlands vs France for FREE on L'Equipe (France) and NPO1 (Netherlands). In the UK this crucial Group B clash will be live on Viaplay. Football fans in Australia can tune in via Optus Sport. It's Fox in the US. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Netherlands vs France just below.

Netherlands vs France match preview

Netherlands will be looking to continue their solid but unspectacular run of games as they aim for a fourth straight win in the Euro 2024 qualifiers but, with an eye on the runners-up spot, Ronald Koeman’s side will be wary of a French team who have won all their group games so far.

The Oranje haven’t won in their last three home matches but they will draw some hope from their impressive record at The Johan Cruyff stadium against France with eight wins and two draws from 13 games. Frankie De Jong, Cody Gakpo, Matthijs De Ligt and Memphis Depay will miss this tie but the dutch can rely on class defenders like Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake. Promising youngster Xavi Simons will deputise for Frankie De Jong in the middle.

France’s perfect record in the group so far means they are on the verge of qualifying for yet another European Championship but may well be suffering a hangover after losing last year’s World Cup to Argentina.

That said, after bagging a brace in his last encounter with the Netherlands, Mbappe will surely be looking to add to his goal tally. Paul Pogba’s international career looks to be over after a positive drugs test so the question is, can Real Madrid stars Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduerdo Camavinga replicate the Pogba and Kante era?

Here's how to watch the Netherlands vs France live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch this Euro 2024 qualifier free from anywhere.

FREE Netherlands vs France live stream

Fans in France can watch the Netherlands vs France live stream FREE on L'Equipe. Meanwhile, fans in The Netherlands, can watch free on NPO 1.

Travelling outside your home country? Use a good football VPN to pick your location and watch any local stream. We'll show you how below...

Watch Netherlands vs France from anywhere

If you happen to be traveling abroad right now, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs France live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

How to use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs France

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'France' for L'Equipe.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch a Netherlands vs France live stream in the UK

Netherlands vs France kicks off at 7:45 pm BST on Friday, October 13, and it's being shown on Viaplay. Travelling outside the UK right now? Use ExpressVPN to watch Viaplay from abroad. Viaplay has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to live stream Netherlands vs France in Australia

In Australia, Netherlands vs France is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 5:30 AEST on Saturday morning, so brace yourself for a late night or early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

Watch Netherlands vs France: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Netherlands vs France kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45 am PT on Friday, and in the US the game is being shown on Fox Sports, which you can access by streaming with Sling TV. Sling TV is an affordable way to watch various football matches, as its Blue package includes local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network. It costs from $40 a month. Use ExpressVPN to watch from anywhere

Watch Netherlands vs France: live stream in Canada

Watch Netherlands vs France: live stream in The Netherlands

Netherlands vs France is being shown on NPO 1 in The Netherlands. Kick-off is at 8:45pm CET. NPO 1 is one of The Netherland's main sports channels. It shows the domestic league as well as various international matches. It has also covered the Premier League in the past. Anyone outside of The Netherlands who wants to watch their coverage can just pick up a good sports VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.