Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream: how to watch boxing online – prices, fight time, full card

Haney vs Prograis live stream

You can find today's Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to Saturday’s 12-round super-lightweight title clash at the Chase Centre in San Francisco. The boxing showdown is a PPV in US/Canada, but not in the UK/Australia. Full details on how to watch a Prograis vs Haney live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, December 9 Start time (main card): 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am GMT (Dec 10) / 1pm AEDT (Dec10) Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney ring walk time (est): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am GMT (Dec 10) / 3pm AEDT (Dec10) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis: preview

Having already defeated big names in Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jorge Linares, Devin Haney made history in the summer of 2022 when he outpointed George Kambosos Jr. to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era. The American would follow that performance up with an even more convincing victory in the rematch, dominating the Australian over 12 one-sided rounds.

Earlier this year Haney secured a unanimous decision against Ukrainian superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko as he cemented his position as the best lightweight in the world. Now, the undefeated 25-year-old looks to explore new territory as he bids to become a two-weight world champion.

However, he faces a serious challenge in his first fight at 140lbs against the heavy-handed Regis Prograis who has stopped 24 of his 30 opponents. The 34-year-old has lost just once as a professional, back in 2019 to Josh Taylor, and won the WBC super-lightweight title in emphatic fashion with a KO victory over Jose Zepeda.

Earlier this year ‘Rougarou’ secured a split decision victory over Danielito Zorrilla and is now determined to inflict a first-ever pro defeat on Haney. He certainly has the power and will be confident of securing a stoppage if he can land clean. But that won’t be easy against a skilful operator like ‘The Dream’ who will hope to use his superior movement and fast hands to become the new champion.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch today's Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream from any location.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis all over the world. It's a PPV in many countries, including the US and Canada (more on that below). However, viewers in the UK and Australia can watch a non-PPV Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live stream with nothing more than an ordinary DAZN subscription. In the UK, DAZN costs £9.99 a month if you sign up for a year. Alternatively, an Annual Super Saver is priced at £99.99 as a one-off payment. A Flexible pass is priced at £19.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time In Australia, there is only one subscription tier for DAZN, which costs $13.99 per month. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access you local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

How to live stream Haney vs Prograis from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney from anywhere:

Watch a Haney vs Prograis live stream in the USA and Canada

You'll have to subscribe to DAZN and pay a PPV fee to watch Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney in the US and Canada. A DAZN sub in the US will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, and you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee of $59.99 to watch Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis. It's a similar picture in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, and the Prograis vs Haney PPV price is set at CA$59.99 on top.

Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis full card

Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, for Prograis’ WBC junior welterweight title

Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Andy Cruz vs. Jovanni Straffon, 10 rounds, lightweights

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida, 10 rounds, for Bridges’ IBF women’s bantamweight title

Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, middleweights

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones, 8 rounds, female junior lightweights

Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 6 rounds, junior lightweights