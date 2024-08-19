'It Ends with Us' on streaming: when might it get a Netflix release?

It Ends with Us is another book-to-screen adaptation that was set to be a sure-fire blockbuster hit, thanks to the already huge fanbase of Colleen Hoover's best-selling book of the same name and the movie's leading Hollywood star, Blake Lively.

In one of the most-anticipated new movies of the year, Lively stars as Lily Bloom, who escapes a turbulent childhood and moves to Boston to open her own flower shop. It's here where she meets the seemingly charming Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), but as they fall in love, aspects of her parents' abusive relationships rear their ugly head.

Books have proven to be a vital source of material for movie projects like The Idea of You and Dune 2, but while some stories are made for the big screen, it seems that It Ends with Us has been rather divided on the review front, scoring just 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. But there's no doubting the power of a book-to-screen adaptation as the romantic drama has still become hugely popular with viewers, with some wondering when It Ends with Us might be available to watch on the best streaming services.

While it doesn't have an official streaming date yet, it's almost certain to come to Netflix in the US, and we can actually make a well-educated guess based on previous streaming release dates, so here's when It Ends with Us might hit Netflix.

When might It Ends with Us be available on Netflix?

It Ends with Us landed in theaters on August 9, 2024 and while nothing official has been confirmed about its streaming release, we can make some assumptions based on previous Sony movies, and the main assumption is that it'll almost certainly hit land on Netflix. That's because in 2021 Netflix signed a multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to stream its theater releases for a period of time after each box office run in the US.

There's been no official confirmation that it's coming to Netflix, which means we don't have an official release date, either – but it's highly likely that it'll arrive on the streamer in about four months, since you typically have to wait 122 days for Sony movies to land there.

For example, the rom-com Anyone but You was released in theaters on December 26, 2023, and later became available on Netflix in the US on April 23, 2024. As our friends at Tom's Guide pointed out, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The Equalizer 3 and Gran Turismo all had a similar length of time to wait from theaters to streaming, too.

So if the same time frame goes for It Ends with Us, the expected release date window on Netflix would be December 9, 2024. There have been cases with other Sony movies landing on Netflix after just three months, including Madame Web, but this is most likely because it flopped at the box office and only received an 11% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Although we're not sure early December will be the definite release date, given the success It Ends with Us has reached so far, we wouldn't be surprised if it remained in theaters longer, and so took the four months to make it to Netflix. If the reviews go up as more people watch it, perhaps It Ends with Us will rank among our best Netflix movies later in the year.

You're also likely to be in luck if you're a Disney Plus or Hulu subscriber, as Sony movies become available to stream on those services after Netflix, but this also means you probably won't be able to see It Ends with Us on them until 2025.